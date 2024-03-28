NGMEDICAL CELEBRATES ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE NEW HEADQUARTER IN GERMANY

NGMedical Headquarter

NONNWEILER, SAARLAND, GERMANY, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGMedical GmbH, a medical device manufacturer exclusively focused on creating innovative technologies for spinal application is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its state-of-the-art headquarter located in Nonnweiler, Germany. This milestone marks a year of innovation and growth for the company.

Since the inauguration of the new headquarter, NGMedical has seen remarkable achievements and milestones. The modern facility, designed to foster collaboration and creativity, has served as a hub for the company's talented team members to ideate and execute groundbreaking projects. With cutting-edge spinal implant technologies such as the MOVE®-C cervical artificial disc replacement the headquarter embodies NGMedical's commitment to excellence.

"Our new NGM office symbolizes our dedication to driving innovation and serving our customers with exciting products within the spinal implant market," said Peter Weiland, CEO of NGMedical. "Over the past year, this facility has not only provided a conducive environment for our team to thrive but has also become a center for fostering partnerships and welcoming customers from around the world. The extended modern capacity was urgently needed for our growth strategy. We are proud of increasing spine sales by more than 100 % in 2023."

In its first year, the headquarter has been instrumental in facilitating strategic initiatives and advancing NGMedical's mission to develop progressive spinal implants. The dynamic workspace has enabled cross-functional collaboration, leading to the development of exciting products that have garnered acclaim within the industry.

As NGMedical looks ahead to the future, the one-year anniversary of its new headquarter serves as a testament to its continued growth trajectory and unwavering commitment to excellence. The company remains focused on driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and making a positive impact in the spinal implant market.

About NGMedical

We are an owner-managed company specializing in the development of innovative spinal implants. Many years of experience, combined with a high degree of creativity, give us the impetus to significantly advance the development of spine surgery.

The NGMedical team has been developing innovative product systems since 2001. NGMedical derived out of the company Advanced Medical Technologies AG, which was acquired by Medtronic Inc. in 2012. NGMedical exploits this longtime experience combined with a high degree of creativity and know-how for the development of further innovative product concepts. Both, earlier and today, the cooperation with a team of experienced surgeons and scientists is the basis for the market-driven orientation. Many product solutions, today accepted and widely used as standards, derive from our team.