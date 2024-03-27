Restore to Empower Inc Presents: EmpowerHer Royal Tea Affair: Unleashed Elegance
I am thrilled to host this event that not only celebrates the strength and beauty of women and teens but also supports them in their journey towards empowerment and independence.” -”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restore to Empower Inc, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering, educating, and supporting families to achieve their full potential, proudly announces the EmpowerHer Royal Tea Affair: Unleashed Elegance. This exclusive fundraising event promises an afternoon of sophistication and empowerment, set to take place on Saturday, March 30th, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at the prestigious venue located at 2245 Godby Road, Atlanta, GA 30349.
— Arthlene Legair Lawrence, Host
The EmpowerHer Royal Tea Affair: Unleashed Elegance is a commemoration of womanhood, resilience, and empowerment. Attendees can anticipate an enchanting afternoon replete with fashion, music, and motivational speeches, all designed to uplift women and teens within our community.
Esteemed host Arthlene Legair Lawrence and co-hosts Dr. Brandy K. O’Neal, and LaSha’ Herring will preside over the affair, joined by an impressive lineup of speakers including Pastor Ed Johnson, Mayor Bianca Motley Broom, Joyce Farmer, Dr. Ade Orelaja, Hadley Lawrence ND, Nurse Verlaine Noelsain, and featuring a special testimony from Arthia Nixon, a distinguished Media Pro, Momager, and Author.
Guests will have the opportunity to experience a fusion of empowerment and elegance through captivating mini fashion shows, showcasing African-inspired collections by the internationally acclaimed fashion designer Arthlene Lawrence. Additionally, attendees can expect soul-stirring musical performances by Pastors Jonathan and LeAndrea Driver.
Notable sponsors that provided generous support include tea sponsors, Felistas and Jamesia Orelaja, and table sponsor Sha Battle, Founder/CEO/Director of the National Association of Women in The Arts.
Tickets for the EmpowerHer Royal Tea Affair: Unleashed Elegance are on sale now by registering at https://bit.ly/3OIMGz5.
About Restore to Empower Inc:
Restore to Empower Inc is a non-profit organization committed to empowering, educating, and equipping families to reach their full potential and embrace a balanced lifestyle. Through innovative programs and unwavering support, Restore to Empower Inc strives to foster resilient communities where every individual can thrive.
