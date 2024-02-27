FlareNova Studios Celebrates Partnership with HBCUs Nationwide to Bring "Xounn: Children of Muse" to Students
Michael Schultz {Director of Cooley High, Krush Groove, Last Dragon & Car Wash} Dr. Stephane Dunn {Writer/Filmmaker, Co-founder of Morehouse's (CTEMS)}and Brandon Schultz {Writer/Co-Writer for Blokhedz, Blade: Blood Thirsty, Star Trek Discovery, Short Treks}
FlareNova Studios Brings STEM and Music Based "Xounn: Children of Muse" Comic Book to Students
I can't believe the Director of Last Dragon and Cooley Highly picked up a copy of our comic book from Morehouse's bookstore. Now that's cool!”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlareNova Studios, an Atlanta, GA based studio specializing in mixed media solutions, proudly announces the expansion of their groundbreaking comic series, "Xounn: Children of Muse," to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country. This initiative holds profound significance as both the CEO and COO of FlareNova Studios are esteemed graduates of Alabama State University, cementing the company's deep-rooted ties with the HBCU community.
— Julian Herring
Originally created by Julian Herring, the visionary CEO and founder of FlareNova Studios, "Xounn: Children of Muse" is a riveting narrative that intertwines elements of science fiction, music, dance, and martial arts to transport readers on an unforgettable journey. Set in a mesmerizing universe, the series follows the adventures of three reluctant teenagers as they confront ancient evils and harness the power of music to overcome extraordinary challenges.
Julian Herring, reflecting on the series, remarked, " 'Xounn' is not just a comic; it's a celebration of cultural diversity and the rich tapestry of musical heritage. It's about empowerment, forgiveness, and the unbreakable bonds of family. We're thrilled to share this immersive experience with students at HBCUs, where the spirit of education and community thrives."
The availability of "Xounn: Children of Muse" at prominent HBCU bookstores including ASU, Spelman, Clark Atlanta, Morehouse, and Howard underscores FlareNova Studios' commitment to promoting literacy, diversity, and representation through the medium of comics. By fostering partnerships with educational institutions, FlareNova Studios aims to inspire and empower the next generation of storytellers and creatives.
LaSha' Herring, the dynamic COO of FlareNova Studios, stated, "At FlareNova, we believe in the power of storytelling to spark imaginations and ignite change. By collaborating with HBCUs, we're not just selling comics; we're fostering a sense of belonging and cultural pride. We're grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the educational journey of students nationwide."
In addition to HBCU bookstores, "Xounn: Children of Muse" is also available at select locations including the FlareNova Studios Official Online Store, Oxford Comics, Fanboys, the Harriet Tubman Museum, Challengers Games and Comics, Criminal Records, Columbus Comics and Bizarro-Wuxtry Comics.
Join FlareNova Studios on this exhilarating odyssey as they continue to push the boundaries of creativity and deliver immersive multimedia experiences. "Xounn: Children of Muse" is where imagination burns brightest.
About FlareNova Studios:
FlareNova Studios is a creative studio specializing in mixed media solutions, including comic book publishing and 3D animation with original content. With a steadfast commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, FlareNova Studios strives to showcase diverse stories and characters that resonate with audiences worldwide. For more information, visit FlareNova Studios Website.
FlareNova Media Inquiries
FlareNova Studios
+1 404-981-6639
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Join the the Xounnverse Journey!