FlareNova Studios Proudly Sponsors AfroAnimation 4.0 Summit, April 10 - 12, 2024, in Burbank, CA
AfroAnimation 4.0 Summit, April 10 - 12, 2024, in Burbank, CA {Visit www.afroanimation.com to purchase pass}
FlareNova Studios shares benefits for attending the 2024 AfroAnimation 4.0 Summit and tips for networking success.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The excitement is palpable at FlareNova Studios as they announce their sponsorship of the highly anticipated AfroAnimation 4.0 Summit, scheduled for April 10 to 12, 2024, in vibrant Burbank, CA. This sponsorship represents a monumental leap for FlareNova Studios, marking its journey from seizing incredible opportunities at the 2023 AfroAnimation Summit to becoming an unwavering supporter and sponsor of this groundbreaking event.
FlareNova Studios journey began at the 2023 AfroAnimation Summit, where they had the privilege of meeting the visionary minds behind Disney's acclaimed "Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire," an Africanfuturist animated anthology short film series. This encounter ignited a chain of connections and collaborations that set the stage for FlareNova Studios' sponsorship of the AfroAnimation 4.0 Summit.
But that's not all - the summit provided them with invaluable networking opportunities, allowing them to engage with animation industry giants from Sony, Disney, Netflix, and Nickelodeon. These encounters blossomed into impromptu micro-mentoring sessions, where they gleaned pearls of wisdom and guidance from seasoned professionals, shaping FlareNova Studios' trajectory in the animation industry.
Through networking at the AfroAnimation Summit, they forged meaningful connections with talented creatives - animators, voiceover artists, writers, and independent directors. These connections evolved into dynamic partnerships on various projects, underscoring the transformative impact of the summit on FlareNova Studios' growth and success.
The AfroAnimation 4.0 Summit stands as the pinnacle of diversity and creativity, bringing together Black and BIPOC animators, content creators, storytellers, illustrators, and entertainment professionals. Over the past three years, the summit has welcomed 6,000 attendees, providing a dynamic platform to discuss crucial subjects, learn from industry elites, network with peers, get recruited, compete for prizes, and celebrate the accomplishments of the animation community.
FlareNova Studios urges attendees to seize the myriad of benefits offered by the AfroAnimation 4.0 Summit, including:
1. Networking Opportunities: Forge genuine connections with industry leaders and peers through interactive sessions and networking events.
2. Learning and Development: Gain insights into industry trends and emerging technologies through engaging panel discussions, workshops, and presentations.
3. Career Advancement: Explore job opportunities and partnership prospects while showcasing your skills and portfolio to industry professionals.
4. Inspiration and Creativity: Immerse yourself in a vibrant atmosphere of innovation, fueling inspiration for your next creative endeavor.
5. Community Building: Join a supportive community of like-minded individuals, fostering long-lasting connections and friendships.
As a sponsor of the AfroAnimation 4.0 Summit, FlareNova Studios will host a booth showcasing curated independent comics sold by artists under its publishing umbrella. Additionally, they're thrilled to announce that they'll be hosting multiple globally renowned speakers, offering attendees valuable insights into the animation and comic book industries.
FlareNova Studios is committed to igniting creativity and collaboration at the AfroAnimation 4.0 Summit. Attendees can anticipate engaging discussions, networking opportunities, and exciting activities throughout the three-day event.
In their dedication toward mentorship and the sharing of wisdom that they’ve gleaned from others, the FlareNova team is delighted to share their top five networking tips:
1. Be Genuine: Approach networking with sincerity and authenticity, building meaningful connections.
2. Listen Actively: Show genuine interest in others' work and experiences.
3. Follow Up Promptly: Reinforce connections with personalized messages expressing interest in future collaborations.
4. Stay Organized: Keep track of contacts and conversations for effective follow-up.
5. Offer Value: Provide insights, assistance, or connections to enrich your network.
FlareNova Studios invites animation enthusiasts, industry professionals, and aspiring creators to join them at the AfroAnimation 4.0 Summit for an unforgettable experience filled with learning, networking, and celebration. Visit AfroAnimation 4.0 Summit to purchase your pass; using FlareNova Studios' promocode FLNova_Promo from Wednesday, February 28, 2024 through Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
About FlareNova Studios:
FlareNova Studios is a leading independent animation studio specializing in mixed media solutions, including comic book publishing and 3D animation. With a commitment to diversity, innovation, and collaboration, FlareNova Studios creates immersive content that resonates with audiences worldwide. Visit the FlareNova Studios and the Official Xounn: Children of Muse websites for more information.
FlareNova Media Inquiries
FlareNova, LLC
+1 404-981-6639
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Join the the Xounnverse Journey!