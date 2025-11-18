Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery Announces its 14th Anniversary In-Store Celebration and Online Event
This event includes the debut of stunning men’s pearl jewelry and holiday collections, just in time for your holiday gift giving.
FOR ONE DAY ONLY: SUNDAY DECEMBER 7, 2025
Guests will enjoy complimentary appetizers, refreshments, live music, and exclusive showcases of limited-edition anniversary pieces available only during the in-store event. Customers will also receive 25 percent off all jewelry purchases, both in-store and online at HollyZhang.com.
THE PREMIERE OF TWO NEW EXCLUSIVE JEWELRY COLLECTIONS WILL TAKE PLACE AT THIS EVENT
Be the first to see the exclusive Men’s Pearl Collection debuting at this event along with
the 2025 Holiday Collection designed for the gifting season.
EVENT DETAILS
• Location: Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery, The Shops at The Bravern, 700 110th Ave NE, Suite 250, Bellevue, WA 98004
• Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025
• Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
• Parking: Free with in-store validation
“For fourteen years, our focus has been on more than just jewelry—it’s been on building a lasting foundation of trust with our customers,” said Holly Zhang, Owner and Designer. “Please join us in celebrating this 14-year milestone as we thank our customers and the community for its trust and support.”
NEW COLLECTIONS FEATURED IN COLLABORATIVE PHOTOSHOOT
For this 14th anniversary event HZPG lead a collaborative photoshoot with professionals dedicated to bringing the new collections to life. The sincerest of thanks is extended to the following talented professionals:
MODELS:
Coco Zhang: A multifaceted talent bridging business and the arts, embodying discipline and elegance. (@CocoZhang0426)
Tristan Amer: A U.S. military veteran and expert in rare jewelry sales, balancing operational leadership with fashion modeling. (@Tristanafloat)
Courtney Pilis: An entrepreneur who transitioned from software engineering to founding a 3D printing manufacturing company before pursuing a modeling career. (@court_pil)
Jax Sprague: A multidisciplinary Seattle-based artist whose career spans engineering, songwriting, and modeling, driven by an unrelenting drive to create. (@flapja.x)
Chloé Hootman: A model, violinist, and Chloe made a major career jump into runway and pageantry specifically to champion. (@CHootman2018)
Stacee Fida: A versatile vocalist, pianist, and songwriter known for her emotional storytelling and dynamic stage presence. (@Stacee_Fida)
PHOTOGRAPHERS:
Daryl Rergis: A talented Seattle-based photographer dedicated to capturing moments that bring joy and inspiration. (@Rergismedia)
Hayden Metzger: A skilled portrait photographer based in the Seattle area. (@HaydenwMetzger)
ABOUT HOLLY ZHANG PEARL GALLERY
Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery is an artisan luxury jewelry store, specializing in one-of-a-kind Baroque and high-luster South Sea and Tahitian pearls, redefining the fine pearl market for consumers and collectors alike.
CONTACT
Contact Name: Holly Zhang (Owner and Designer)
Email Address: info@hollyzhang.com
Phone Number: (425)449-8332
Website: www.HollyZhang.com
