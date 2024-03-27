Trustpoint.One Announces Educational Partnership with eDiscovery Today
Trustpoint.One and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate legal professionals on eDiscovery and other legal technology trends and best practices.
As we embark on this exciting partnership with eDiscovery Today, we are poised to deliver unparalleled educational content to legal professionals worldwide.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trustpoint.One, a leading provider of managed review, eDiscovery, cybersecurity, and other legal and technology services, is pleased to announce an educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today blog. As the only daily blog covering electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy, and artificial intelligence trends, best practices, and case law, eDiscovery Today is a trusted resource for legal professionals worldwide.
The partnership enables Trustpoint.One and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate legal professionals on eDiscovery, cybersecurity, information governance and other legal technology trends and best practices.
"As we embark on this exciting partnership with eDiscovery Today, we are poised to deliver unparalleled educational content to legal professionals worldwide. By leveraging our collective expertise, we aim to illuminate the intersection of eDiscovery, cybersecurity, and legal technology, empowering professionals with the insights they need to navigate today's complex legal landscape." said Stefanie Cerio, VP of Marketing and Events of Trustpoint.One.
“Trends and best practices in eDiscovery today impact trends and best practices in cybersecurity, data privacy, information governance, artificial intelligence and other legal technology disciplines and vice versa” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “As Trustpoint.One has a dedicated team of experts across all those disciplines, I’m excited to work with that team to educate legal professionals on trends and best practices across a variety of legal technology disciplines!”
About eDiscovery Today
Authored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients.
In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for more than thirteen years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.
About Trustpoint.One
We are “The Power of One”…..One trusted partner, global footprint with multiple points of expertise. Trustpoint.One is one of the largest providers of integrated legal services in the country. We address the entire litigation life cycle, from beginning to end. With us, legal services are streamlined and tailored to your needs, making us your one-stop destination for all legal requirements. Experience the difference with Trustpoint.One—where legal services are truly simplified. For more information, visit www.trustpoint.one.
