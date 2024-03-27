Journey.ai and Zoom Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Contact Center Security and Customer Experience
The new partnership leverages Journey.ai's patented technology to enhance Zoom Contact Center, enabling unparalleled security, efficiency, and user experience.
I have been thoroughly impressed throughout this entire process with the efficiency and effectiveness of the partnership.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Journey.ai, a pioneering cybersecurity software company, and Zoom, an AI-powered, open collaboration and customer experience platform, are excited to announce a partnership aimed at transforming security and customer experience in contact centers. This collaboration introduces Journey.ai's cutting-edge authentication and security solutions to Zoom's omnichannel contact center customers, setting a new standard for efficiency and customer engagement in the industry.
— Jeffrey Kurek, VP Information & Cyber Security at Park Bank
Through this partnership, Zoom Contact Center will be enriched with Journey.ai's patented network and technology, including mobile wallets and digital identity verification. The integration allows businesses to adopt a flexible approach to customer identity and sensitive interactions, ranging from one-time passcodes to facial biometrics, through Journey.ai's low-code platform. This collaboration not only enhances security measures but also streamlines customer interactions, providing a seamless, secure, and superior customer experience.
The initial deployment of Journey.ai's solutions within Zoom's platform has already seen remarkable success, with the first joint customer integration process completed in days—far surpassing industry expectations. Jeffrey Kurek VP Information & Cyber Security at Park Bank says, “I have been thoroughly impressed throughout this entire process with the efficiency and effectiveness of the partnership."
Journey.ai's offerings include caller authentication, password reset, and secure payment solutions. These solutions are powered by Journey.ai's patented Zero Knowledge Identity Network®, providing a high level of security and privacy.
This partnership is especially beneficial for clients in regulated industries, such as banking, insurance, and retail, who require robust security measures and efficient customer service solutions. In a world of increasingly blended interaction modalities, there is a growing need for security and authentication at every touch point.
Alex Shockley, Co-founder and President of Journey.ai, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "As longtime Zoom customers and fans, we were excited to see Zoom's entrance into the global CCaaS market. We are thrilled to be working together to redefine what it means to deliver next-generation security, efficiency, and customer experience."
This collaboration between Journey.ai and Zoom marks a significant milestone in the evolution of contact center services. Together, they are setting a new benchmark for empowering businesses to meet the challenges of today's dynamic market landscape.
About Journey.ai, Inc (DBA: Journey):
Journey.ai, Inc (DBA: Journey) is a trailblazing cybersecurity software business that sets the industry standard for safeguarding data and reimagining customer experiences. By leveraging their patented Zero Knowledge Network, Journey empowers businesses to excel in an ever-changing landscape. With a customer-centric approach and a commitment to innovation, Journey.ai, Inc is redefining cybersecurity and digital transformation.
Press Relations
Journey
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other