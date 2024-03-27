2024 Sonoma County Barrel Auction Lots Announced

Auctioneer John Curley calls on bidders at a previous Sonoma County Barrel Auction. South Korean group at Sonoma County Barrel Auction Bidding at Sonoma County Barrel Auction

Proceeds from the Live Events May 2-3 Support Regional Wine Marketing Programs

SANTA ROSA, CA, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma County Vintners and presenting sponsor American AgCredit are pleased to announce that the auction lots for the 10th Anniversary Sonoma County Barrel Auction (SoCoBA) are available now for viewing at SoCoBarrelAuction.com. The event, exclusively for the wine trade and media, will be held at MacMurray Estate Vineyards on Friday, May 3, 2024. Members of the wine trade may register online to attend the live auction events, with proof of a valid resale license. Proxy bidding is available for trade who are unable to attend in person.

“These SoCoBA lots once again showcase the incredible diversity of varietals grown in our region, and the world-class wines crafted by our Sonoma County winemakers,” said Sonoma County Vintners Executive Director Michael Haney. “We can’t wait to celebrate 10 years of the Sonoma County Barrel Auction with our national and international wine trade guests, distinguished SoCoBA honorees, participating vintners, media and generous sponsors.”

These magnificent “never before, never again” wines range from Sparkling Wine and Chardonnay to Pinot Noir, Cabernet Franc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Tempranillo and Zinfandel as well as a special selection of one-of-a-kind white and red blends. Dan Kosta loves the tension he tastes in “Western Wind,” a special West Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir from his new endeavor, Convene by Dan Kosta. “First & Five” offers a glimpse of vineyard-to-bottle Cabernet Sauvignon at Pride Mountain Vineyards as seen through Winemaker Matt Ward’s eyes, as this wine was one of his first priorities when he joined the winery. The 20-case lot of “Legacy” Cabernet Sauvignon from Silver Oak captures a moment in time, and whispers the secrets of the Alexander Valley’s rich, loamy soils and the gentle touch of its sun. Winemaker Jeff Mangahas took on the daunting task of making 20 exclusive cases of one Pinot Noir from 20 different vineyards in the Williams Selyem lot “20-1-20” with delicious results. And Kosta Browne presents “The Green Valley Cuvée,” a mesmerizing Pinot Noir hailing from the acclaimed Treehouse, Keefer Ranch, and Giusti Ranch vineyards.

Exciting 2024 SoCoBA collaborative auction lots include a Pinot Noir named “Heirloom,” a first-ever project from legendary winemaking families Rochioli Vineyards and Winery, Bacigalupi Vineyards and Ramey Wine Cellars. “A Tale of Two Heidis” Pinot Noir from MacRostie Winery and Merry Edwards Winery recognizes Winemakers Heidi Bridenhagen and Heidi von der Mehden, who both took the reins from pioneering winemakers and are now leading their respective wineries into the future. The unique lot and name “Three Birds Squared” came from blending wines they made from each other’s estates and the real bird name in Joseph Swan Vineyards with Arista Winery’s vineyard named Two Birds. “Clone Alone” is another auction lot play on words from Gary Farrell Winery and Three Sticks Wines which showcases the Pinot Noir clone 667, from two meticulously tended vineyard blocks at the esteemed Gap’s Crown Vineyard. Pedroncelli Winery, Zialena Winery and Saini Vineyards have partnered to marry Dry Creek and Alexander Valley Zinfandel, with a masterful blend crafted by more than four generations of Italian winegrowers in “Legacy of the Vine.”

Some Sonoma County wineries really got into the SoCoBA 10th Anniversary spirit by submitting 10-case auction lots for this banner year: Convene by Dan Kosta, Deerfield Ranch, DeLoach Vineyards, Dry Creek Vineyard, Joseph Swan Vineyards/Arista Winery, Kosta Browne, Laurel Glen Vineyard, Mauritson Wines, Patz & Hall, Pedroncelli Winery/Zialena Winery/Saini Vineyards, Ridge Vineyards, Rochioli Vineyards and Winery/Bacigalupi Vineyards/Ramey Wine Cellars, Sojourn Cellars, and Twomey.

Wine trade representatives looking to discover hidden gems may have some luck bidding on these wineries who are participating in SoCoBA for the first time: ACTA Wine, Brandon Gregory Estate, Breathless Sparkling Wines, Deerfield Ranch, Domaine Della, River Road Family Vineyards and Winery, and Zialena Winery.

The auction events will kick off with an all-inclusive lot tasting preview event on May 2 at Bacchus Landing, a venue featuring a collective of wineries and experiences located in the heart of Healdsburg. The event offers trade buyers the opportunity to speak with the vintners, taste and learn more about the barrel auction lots, and make notes about their favorites before the live auction the next day.

Proceeds raised from the Sonoma County Barrel Auction assist in creating Sonoma County Vintners marketing programs and initiatives that support the wine trade and community.

About Sonoma County Vintners

Sonoma County Vintners is the leading voice of Sonoma County wine, dedicated to raising awareness of Sonoma County as one of the world’s premier wine regions. Sonoma County Vintners represents over 250 wineries throughout the county. The organization actively promotes Sonoma County through educational programming; advocates for its members at local, state and federal levels; and contributes to the local communities through our Sonoma County Vintners Foundation. Sonoma County Wine Auction, its annual fundraiser, benefits non-profit organizations throughout the region. To learn more about Sonoma County Vintners, visit SonomaWine.com.

About American AgCredit

American AgCredit was chartered in 1916 as part of the nationwide Farm Credit System and is the nation's fourth-largest Farm Credit association. American AgCredit specializes in providing financial services to agricultural and rural customers in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, Nevada and Oklahoma and serves capital market customers throughout the United States. Learn more at AgLoan.com.