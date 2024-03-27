50 New Trees Planted at Jaycee Zaragoza Park with Help from the Community

Trees planted included bur oak; cedar elm; chinquapin oak; common persimmon; live oak; Mexican buckeye; Mexican plum; Monterrey oak; Pecan; Texas mountain laurel; and Texas red oak.

New trees were planted at Jaycee Zaragoza Park as part of the Branching Out Program which aims to mitigate urban heat by making Dallas parks cooler and greener

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jaycee Zaragoza Park is the latest park to receive a planting of 50 new trees by community volunteers and partners. Many gathered on a chilly March morning with gloves and shovels in hand to successfully plant 11 different species of trees. This was made possible by the Texas Trees Foundation, in partnership with ClearWell Dynamics, and Dallas Parks and Recreation as part of a program to green and shade area parks from the searing Texas heat.

2024 marks the 6th anniversary of the Branching Out Program, a partnership between Dallas Park and Recreation and the Texas Trees Foundation. “Increasing tree canopy in Dallas is critical to combatting our urban heat islands, not to mention beautifying our parks around the city. We are glad to continue the long-running partnership with Texas Trees Foundation and look forward to greening and beautifying more parks in the future,” said Chris McMaster, City of Dallas Park & Recreation’s Manager of Parks & Forestry.

ClearWell Dynamics, headquartered in San Antonio, and committed to environmental stewardship, also contributed to the planting and sent many volunteers from their organization for the planting day.

“It’s important to protect and preserve the environment we work in – it’s part of our core values. Reforesting Dallas is a priority for the City of Dallas, and it’s a priority for us, too. Trees provide shade, reducing energy costs. This is important now and in the future,” said Rob Freeman, Vice President of Business Development for ClearWell Dynamics.

Trees planted included bur oak; cedar elm; chinquapin oak; common persimmon; live oak; Mexican buckeye; Mexican plum; Monterrey oak; Pecan; Texas mountain laurel; and Texas red oak.

“The work we’re able to accomplish with our partners is very valuable. The new trees not only provide benefits for parkgoers, they also help increase tree canopy coverage and mitigate urban heat,” said Janette Monear CEO of Texas Trees Foundation. “With the support of our partners, our communities will be cleaner, greener, cooler, and healthier for generations to come.”

The Branching Out program began in 2018 to reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting, the Dallas Park and Recreation, the Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.

Trees cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shade and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and storm water savings.

