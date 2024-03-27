Lightspeed Systems® Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance, Ensuring Data Security for the Education Sector
Independent Review Verifies Meeting Trust Services Principles and Criteria Outlined by AICPA SOC 2AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Lightspeed Systems®, celebrating its twenty-fifth year as the global leader in providing digital safety, security, and equity solutions to K-12 education, announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 examination. This milestone highlights Lightspeed Systems' commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and compliant solutions for the education sector.
Conducted by Oread Risk & Advisory, LLC, the SOC 2 Type 2 examination rigorously assessed Lightspeed Systems' controls related to data security, confidentiality, and availability. This examination provides assurance to Lightspeed Systems’ customers that their data is handled with the utmost care and protection.
"Our completion of the SOC 2 Type 2 examination is a testament to our prioritization of data security and compliance, especially in the education sector," said Carson McMillan, Chief Technology Officer at Lightspeed Systems. "Educational institutions can trust that our systems and processes meet the highest standards, ensuring the safety and confidentiality of their sensitive information."
Comprehensive Evaluation of Security, Confidentiality, and Availability
SOC 2 Type 2 audits verify internal controls, policies, and procedures conform to stringent security and operational standards that demonstrate the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of its controls relevant to SOC 2 security, confidentiality, and availability criteria. A comprehensive SOC 2 evaluation demonstrates an organization’s ability to not only implement essential security policies, but also prove compliance over an extended period.
“Lightspeed Systems understands the unique data security challenges faced by schools,” continued McMillan. “By achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, Lightspeed Systems demonstrates its ongoing commitment to providing secure and reliable services to the education market.”
For more information about Lightspeed Systems and its services for the education sector, please visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com.
About Lightspeed Systems
Lightspeed Systems® is dedicated to providing K–12 districts with time-saving solutions to create safe, secure, and equitable education, so they focus where it matters most—students and learning. Lightspeed Systems’ cloud-managed solutions; Security & Compliance, Safety & Wellness, and Engagement & Impact; are purpose-built for school networks and devices. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Lightspeed Systems serves more than 23 million students using 15 million devices in 31,000 schools throughout 42 countries. To learn more, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com.
Ray Hartjen
Lightspeed Systems
+1 (512) 439-3995
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube