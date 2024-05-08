Natural Elements Shine in Texas Children’s Hospital's Award-Winning Terrazzo Floors
Sigma Terrazzo receives a national honor for the installation in the hospital's new North Campus.
This first level benefits from terrazzo’s ease of maintenance and durability and the design team was excited by the endless creative possibilities due to the material’s fluidity.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas Children’s Hospital’s new North Campus in Austin assigned each floor a natural element of the local landscape—caverns, waterways, limestone ridges, woods, highlands, horizon, and sky—referencing its associated textures, patterns, and colors to inform the interior design. Paths of water through limestone inspire the first floor’s abstract pattern, accented by a magnificent waterfall flowing down a grand staircase in terrazzo.
— Page Southerland Page Architects
Sigma Terrazzo of Dallas, the contractor on the installation, was recognized for outstanding craftsmanship and artistry on the project by the National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) with a 2024 Honor Award. The award was presented in Tucson on April 17 at the association’s annual convention.
The six-color epoxy terrazzo floor, incorporating glass, mother-of-pearl, and marble aggregate chips, was hand-crafted and poured in place. The zinc divider strips were all hand-bent on-site.
Waterjet-cut armadillos, salamanders, ducks, otters, lizards, raccoons, and turtles with paw prints in zinc create footpaths for children to follow. These moments of delight reinforce the hospital’s “Putting Patients First” mission. Custom floor patterns and wall base complement the architectural curves and columns and the intricate wall designs. The precast wall base coordinates with the floor layout and follows columns and curved walls.
The monumental terrazzo staircase in the lobby required the labor of several skilled artisans to form precast terrazzo elements into a single cladding. Each tread, finished at two inches thick with an attached combination riser, included multiple colors and intricate strip designs.
Templates created using CAD and waterjet technology expedited the installation process. The contractor produced 50 terrazzo samples, multiple mock-ups, and a full-size tread for approval by the architects who designed the facility, Page Southerland Page of Austin.
Terrazzo’s nonporous, durable, and seamless finish facilitates a healthy, antiseptic environment. The $458M, 52-bed hospital opened in February 2024.
Sigma Terrazzo, established in 1986, has offices in Dallas, Houston, and Lakeland, Florida.
The NTMA's annual Honor Award program recognizes outstanding terrazzo projects submitted by its members. The program promotes member contractors as the sole qualified resource for terrazzo installations that meet industry standards. Terrazzo veterans and design professionals evaluate the submitted entries.
The NTMA is a full-service nonprofit trade association headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. Founded in 1923, the NTMA establishes national standards for terrazzo systems for floor and vertical applications. Its mission is to promote quality craftsmanship and creativity in terrazzo while supporting its 152 members in their trade and service to the construction industry.
The NTMA provides free services to architects, interior designers, artists, general contractors, maintenance professionals, and property owners. From helping the design community write specifications to providing technical assistance, the NTMA's goal is to help ensure quality terrazzo installations.
Terrazzo is a composite material originating in 15th-century Italy, a descendant of the mosaic artistry of Ancient Rome. It evolved as a sustainable building system as resourceful Venetian marble workers discovered a creative way to reuse discarded stone chips. Terrazzo artisans still pour terrazzo by hand on the construction site, with options for precast and waterjet-cut elements. Stone, recycled glass, or other aggregates, often sourced locally, are embedded in a cement or epoxy base and polished to reveal the chips. Terrazzo combines design flexibility with ease of maintenance and durability to last the life of the building.
