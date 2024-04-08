Collaborating Docs Reaches Milestone: Facilitating 3500 Successful Collaborations for Nurse Practitioners
Pioneering platform seamlessly connects thousands of nurse practitioners with supervisory doctors across the country.
Reaching 3500 successful collaborations is not just a milestone for us but a testament to the trust and effectiveness of our platform.”DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant stride forward for nurse practitioner support, Collaborating Docs announces its achievement of 3500 successful connections between nurse practitioners and supervisory doctors. This accomplishment highlights the platform's effectiveness in addressing the critical need for nurse practitioners to find compatible and supportive supervisory relationships.
— Dr. Annie DePasquale
Founded in 2020 by Dr. Annie DePasquale, a board-certified Family Medicine physician, Collaborating Docs was born out of firsthand observation of the challenges nurse practitioners face in finding a collaborating physician. The platform was envisioned to address the exhaustive hoops that nurse practitioners often navigate to commence their practice, ensuring they can focus on what they do best: providing high-quality patient care.
"Our journey began with a simple vision: to create a supportive network where nurse practitioners could effortlessly find a collaborating doctor," says Dr. DePasquale. "Reaching 3500 successful collaborations is not just a milestone for us but a testament to the trust and effectiveness of our platform."
Collaborating Docs offers a unique value proposition to nurse practitioners with its Done-for-You Collaboration™ service. This includes matching them with a hand-picked nurse practitioner supervising physician who is not only compliant with state and specialty requirements but is also committed to being supportive, responsive, and engaged in the collaborative process. The service promises a match within 14 days or less, with a staggering 97% of their clients finding their match in under a week.
The platform also addresses critical aspects of the collaboration, such as the drafting of compliant collaborative agreements, ensuring 100% compliance with state laws, and covering malpractice insurance for the physician. This approach removes significant barriers for nurse practitioners, allowing them to launch and expand their practice with confidence and peace of mind.
As Collaborating Docs continues to grow, it remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the nurse practitioner community. "Our mission goes beyond the numbers. It's about creating meaningful, lasting partnerships that enhance patient care across the country," Dr. DePasquale reflects. "We're excited for the future and the continued opportunity to support nurse practitioners in their invaluable role within the healthcare system."
For nurse practitioners looking to find their perfect supervisory doctor match, Collaborating Docs stands as a trusted and invaluable resource, simplifying the journey toward independent practice. With their proven track record and dedication to excellence, Collaborating Docs is well-positioned to maintain a significant role in facilitating healthcare collaboration.
About Collaborating Docs:
Founded in 2020, Collaborating Docs is a pioneering platform designed to connect nurse practitioners with supervisory doctors, facilitating compliant and supportive collaborations across various specialties including primary care, telemedicine, aesthetics, psychiatry, and more. For more information, visit https://collaboratingdocs.com/.
