HealthCare Chaplaincy’s New Book Offers a Compiled Resource of Evidence-Based Research
Book validates and provides guidance for integrating spiritual care into health care settings and other whole person care situations and circumstances
This published volume of proposition and evidence is now the foundation for all spiritual care and necessitates its inclusion into whole person care.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthCare Chaplaincy Network is proud to announce the publication of its new compilation book, The Evidence Based Fundamentals of Health Care Chaplaincy.
— The Rev. Eric J. Hall, SCA President and CEO
Over a five-year period between 2016 and 2021, SCA invested in the research and publication of nine foundational white papers. These documents explore aspects of the importance of spiritual care in various health care settings, including hospital chaplaincy, hospice and palliative care chaplaincy, the emerging field of telechaplaincy, the roles of the physician, the nurse, and the social worker in spiritual care, and more. These foundational papers have now been collected in a single volume for ease of publication and access. Our hope is that all chaplains, whether new or experienced in the profession, will benefit from this work, and that some may become inspired to participate in further research to push the field of professional chaplaincy in new directions.
A core focus of HealthCare Chaplaincy Network (HCCN) has always been the integration of spiritual care into health care in the United States through evidence-based clinical practice, education, advocacy, and more. Key to our efforts has been the encouragement and publication of research.
“The field of Spiritual Care has been thought an appendix to whole person care. The research has validated the benefits and outcomes, which were always surmised but never proven," said the Rev. Eric J. Hall, DTh, APBCC, President and Chief Executive Officer of HCCN and SCA. "This published volume of proposition and evidence is now the foundation for all spiritual care and necessitates its inclusion into whole person care.”
The introduction of the book is provided by Hall; however, the content of the book is compiled and published by HCCN and SCA and there are numerous authors and contributors to be acknowledged and thanked for their significant work. This is truly an edition of contemporary work capturing the input of spiritual care leadership worldwide. The contribution of this omnibus of resources is still at work transforming the field and the integration of spiritual care in healthcare, first responder, military chaplaincy, nursing, social work, medical profession and more.
Paperback and eBook editions of The Evidence Based Fundamentals of Health Care Chaplaincy are available for purchase at https://store.bookbaby.com/book/the-evidence-based-fundamentals-of-health-care-chaplaincy.
