Eufy Unveils New Flagship Lineup with Introduction of the Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro
The new Omni S1 Pro vacuums, mops and self-cleans together in real time.BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, US, March 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eufy, a smart-home brand under Anker Innovations, today announced the launch of the new Eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S1 Pro. The Eufy Omni S1 Pro is the first robot vacuum to launch under the brand's flagship S-series of high-end vacuums. The Omni S1 Pro is available globally today through April 30th on Kickstarter.com for up to 40% off MSRP. The S1 Pro will be available for regular purchase on eufy.com in May 2024.
Kickstarter link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/eufy-security/eufy-s1-pro-floor-washing-robot-vacuumandall-in-one-station
In this new lineup, customers can expect high-tech advancements, headlined by the following capabilities:
Revolutionary Floor Washing System - Wash Floors, Vacuum, and Self-Clean in Real-Time
• TurboWash Roller Mop: Features the longest roller mop in its class at 290mm, which rotates at a speed of 170 RPM and exerts a downward force of 10N. This design effectively mimics the action of human scrubbing, exerting the optimal amount of pressure to remove tough dirt and stains. The device is equipped with two separate water tanks: one for clean water mixed with a cleaning solution and sterilized water, ensuring the mop and floors stay clean, and another for wastewater, which collects the dirty water squeezed out from the mop.
• Eco-Clean Ozone™: Includes an integrated ozone generator that uses tap water to produce ozone. This ozone is utilized to sanitize the floor and the vacuum's components, including the rolling mop, achieving a 99.99% sterilization rate. This function ensures a safe environment for children and pets, even during seasons when they are most at risk.
• 8,000 Pa Powerful Suction
• 12mm Auto Mop Lift：The Omni S1 Pro's mop lift system is designed to be hidden and automatically elevates the mop when it detects a carpet. This feature ensures that carpets up to 12mm in height, especially medium-pile ones, are protected from potential contamination.
Groundbreaking Innovation and Design
The Omni S1 Pro boasts a sleek and modern design that blends unobtrusively into your home, pairing advanced technology with a stylish appearance.
• Compact Design: Combining efficiency with a sleek, design, the station's compact and minimalist form fits perfectly in any home, enhancing the space without being intrusive.
• Transparent Water Tank: The transparent water tank of the device not only adds a modern, high-tech look but also allows users to conveniently monitor water levels.
• Square Body Design: Features a streamlined square body design for enhanced corner cleaning, reaching within 1 cm of walls and corners. Its low-profile build, with a hidden lidar tower, stands just 96mm (3.77 inches) tall, enabling it to glide under low furniture like sofas and beds to clean hard-to-see areas.
Uniclean Station™- Truly Hands-Free
The Eufy robot vacuum Omni S1 Pro offers a convenient, automated experience with its all-in-one Uniclean Station charging base. After completing its cleaning tasks, the robot docks at the Omni Station to automatically empty its dustbin, which can go up to 68 days before needing a bag change. It also disposes of wastewater and cleans its mopping pads using the built-in Eco-Clean Ozone™ generator, drying them with hot air to inhibit bacterial growth and odors. Additionally, it refills its water tank with a cleaning solution, preparing itself for the next use.
3D MatrixEye™- Obstacle Avoidance and Navigation
The Eufy Omni S1 Pro uses advanced navigation and mapping as well as obstacle avoidance technology like that found in self-driving cars. It can identify various household items such as toys, cables, shoes, and pet messes, steering clear of them. It also actively avoids pets and children while cleaning.
• 3D MatrixEye Depth Perception System: Intelligently recognizes and reacts to obstacles, planning an efficient cleaning path just like a human would. It employs the same obstacle avoidance AI algorithm used in the self-driving industry. Using an RGB camera with active binocular technology that receives 30,0000 stereo pixels per second (750× more than the industry average), the S1 Pro creates 3D models of the obstacles, enabling it to deftly maneuver around chair legs, furniture and avoid moving obstacles, like pets and kids. This also prevents it from getting stuck and requiring user intervention.
• TrueCourse™ Mapping: Incorporates dToF Lidar, which enables the S1 Pro to detect large obstacles from up to 39 feet (12 meters) away. This results in precise home mapping and agile maneuvering around furniture, regardless of lighting conditions. The 3D SLAM component of the system ensures millimeter accuracy in 3D maps, optimizing cleaning routes and adapting to changes in furniture placement without becoming disoriented.
APP Control
The Eufy Omni S1 Pro can be controlled through its app, which offers features such as multi-floor mapping, spot cleaning, cleaning resumption, customized cleaning modes, scheduling, and setting no-go zones.
Price and Availability
The S1 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop is currently available for pre-order on Kickstarter.com. It is anticipated to retail for $1499. However, the first 500 backers will have the opportunity to secure an early bird 40% discount off the retail price once it becomes available on Kickstarter.
The following offers will be available through Kickstarter:
• Super Early Bird- S1 Pro: 40% off MSRP
• Early Bird - S1 Pro: 33% off MSRP
• Early Bird - S1 Pro + Accessory Kit 1 (worth $1699.99): 33% off MSRP
• Early Bird - S1 Pro + Accessory Kit 2 (worth $1899.99): 33% off MSRP
• Early Bird - S1 Pro 2 pack (worth $2999.99): 37% off MSRP
• Kickstarter Special - S1 Pro: 27% off MSRP
Additional information
About Eufy
From laser-guided robotic vacuum cleaners to wireless security systems, eufy is focused on building easy-to-use smart home devices and appliances designed to enhance people's lives. More information about Eufy can be found at eufy.com.
