City Wide Facility Solutions Continues to Expand in Florida with Gulf Coast Location

Tracy Lindsey, owner City Wide of Gulf Coast City Wide Facility Solutions

City Wide Facility Solutions opens its newest location in Florida. The new office will serve commercial properties in the Florida panhandle region.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its record-breaking growth with the opening of its newest location in Florida, making it the seventh location to serve the state. The new office will serve commercial properties in the Florida panhandle region.Local building owners and property management companies in Fort Walton Beach, Panama City, Pensacola, and Tallahassee now have access to a single-source solution for all their facility management needs. Entrepreneur Tracy Lindsey opened the Gulf Coast office at 2 Park Circle SE in Fort Walton Beach."I chose City Wide because I felt aligned with the Vision, Mission, and Values. Not only was the process from our first call great, but the ongoing support from the Support Center has been superb. We also love the business model and ability to grow a great profitable business that will be interconnected with our community. The cherry on top was the idea of spreading the ripple. We love the concept and the fact that we have seen it play out over and over already in such a short span."Prior to beginning their journey with City Wide, Lindsey spent 30 years in retail facility design, construction management, and maintenance services across restaurants, convenience stores, warehouses, and supermarket environments. This experience gives Lindsey in-depth knowledge of working with contractors and suppliers, as well as proven knowledge of the commercial maintenance industry.City Wide puts business back into the community by partnering with independent and locally owned companies to provide services to our clients. Aligning with independent companies ensures clients have access to more specialized services while providing an opportunity for small businesses to develop alongside a company with a proven system and track record in the facility maintenance industry.For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions in the Gulf Coast area and the services it offers, please visit GulfCoast.GoCityWide.com or call (850) 460-5356.About City Wide Facility SolutionsFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry, managing janitorial services, commercial cleaning, disinfecting, and more than 20 additional facility solutions for every client. City Wide simplifies the facility matters that mean the most to building owners, operators, and management companies, easing the time, stress, and resources typically required to oversee an entire facility. City Wide is proud to do more than just manage facility solutions and services for commercial facilities – they pride themselves on being a partner that helps clients save time and solve problems. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting the people and communities they serve.For more information about City Wide Facility Solutions and the services it manages, please visit www.gocitywide.com . For information about franchising with City Wide Facility Solutions, visit www.citywidefranchise.com