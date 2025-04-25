City Wide Appoints New CFO

Molly Schaar Joins Leadership Team to Drive Financial Strategy and Support Growth.

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- City Wide Facility Solutions , the nation’s leading management company in the building maintenance industry, is proud to announce the appointment of Molly Schaar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Schaar brings extensive experience in public accounting, corporate finance, and commercial strategy, having worked in high-growth service-based organizations.“What drew me to City Wide was the company’s entrepreneurial energy and commitment to creating opportunity for both franchisees and employees,” Schaar shared. “I’m passionate about supporting others’ success, and City Wide’s values-driven culture aligns perfectly with my own. The chance to help scale a business that’s already making a positive impact in communities is truly exciting. I look forward to transforming the finance and accounting team into a strategic growth engine that supports our ambitious goals.”Schaar has over 20 years of experience in public accounting, financial planning, and operational strategy. She started in public accounting, then moved into corporate finance and FP&A at Freightquote by C.H. Robinson, where she implemented strategies to drive efficiency and performance.In her first year at City Wide, Schaar’s primary goals are to build a high-performing finance and accounting team, improve financial transparency, and align financial operations with the company’s aggressive growth strategy. Long-term, she aims to strengthen the financial foundation to support City Wide’s expansion to $2 billion and beyond.“Molly’s wealth of experience in finance and her focus on building strategic, high-performing teams makes her an ideal fit for City Wide,” said Jeff Oddo, CEO of City Wide Facility Solutions. “Her leadership will be crucial as we continue to expand and scale our operations, while maintaining the strong financial discipline necessary to support our growth and innovation.”City Wide manages more than 20 facility services, including janitorial, disinfection, and exterior maintenance, for commercial clients across the U.S. and Canada. Through its franchise network, City Wide continues to deliver consistent results while simplifying the lives of its clients and building stronger communities.About City WideFounded in 1961, City Wide Facility Solutions is the largest management company in the building maintenance industry. City Wide simplifies facility solutions for commercial clients, helping save time and solve problems while delivering consistent excellence. Their mission is to create a Ripple Effect by positively impacting people and communities.For more information, visit www.gocitywide.com

