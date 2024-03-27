Alliance Background Welcomes Screening Industry Veteran Sissy Sharpe as Business Administration Manager

With over two decades of experience in the background screening, Sharpe brings a wealth of knowledge and proven leadership to the Alliance Background team.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Background LLC, a leading provider of employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations background screening solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sissy Sharpe as its Business Administration Manager. With over two decades of extensive experience in the background screening and risk mitigation sector, Sharpe brings a wealth of knowledge and proven leadership to the Alliance Background team.Prior to joining Alliance Background, Sharpe held various pivotal roles with industry leaders such as National Background Data, First Advantage, CoreLogic, Innovative, and Appriss Insights. Her diverse background includes positions such as Customer Compliance Coordinator, Data Acquisitions, Sales Support & Special Projects Administrator, Trade Show Manager, and Office Administrator.Sharpe’s addition to Alliance Background underscores the company's commitment to enhancing its capabilities and services in alignment with its growth trajectory. This commitment has recently been exemplified by Alliance Background's achievement of securing the # 1 overall ranking in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List of Pre-Employment Screening Leaders.Brittany Bollinger Boyle, Founder and President of Alliance Background, expressed her confidence in Sharpe's capabilities, stating, "I have known Ms. Sharpe for many years, and I've seen first-hand what a tremendous asset she can be to the organizations she has served. Adding her to our team demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with additional resources focused on their continued success."Commenting on her new role, Ms. Sharpe remarked, "Having worked in the background screening industry for many years in administrative and operational roles, it's clear I've found my home at Alliance Background. I'm excited to be taking on this role and to have the opportunity to directly supply and manage support our highly skilled executive, compliance, and operational teams as well as our growing client base.”About Alliance Background, LLC:Alliance Background, LLC is a premier provider of background screening solutions for employment, volunteer, and faith-based organizations. With a commitment to delivering personalized, enterprise-level solutions, Alliance Background offers comprehensive screening and risk assessment tools tailored to meet the unique needs of each organization. Leveraging decades of experience, Alliance Background ensures unparalleled service and support for its clients.