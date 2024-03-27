Greater Haralson Chamber Announces Award Winners at ‘Denim & Diamonds’ Annual Meeting
PMG Home Lending, LLC Wins Business of the Year
These award winners exemplify the spirit of innovation, dedication, and community service that defines Greater Haralson.”BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the recipients of its prestigious awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to the community, business excellence and innovation. These awards were presented at the Greater Haralson Chamber’s Annual Meeting, ‘Denim & Diamonds', held on Thursday, March 21, at Muse Farms in Bremen.
— Eric McDonald, Greater Haralson Chamber CEO/President
The event, presented by LETELmetrics, brought together community leaders, entrepreneurs and stakeholders to celebrate achievements and set the course for future endeavors. The list of award winners is as follows and the Business of the Year photo is attached:
Emerging Business of the Year - Bremen Tropical Joes
Business of the Year - PMG Home Lending, LLC
Industry of the Year - TydenBrooks
Unsung Heroes Non-Profit of the Year- Strong House Foundation
Duct Tape Business Award- Bremen Tire & Auto
Mission Impossible Business Award- West Georgia Technical College
Sunshine Business Award- It is Well Healthcare
Fire Starter Business Award- Letel
High Five Business Award - S&S Homes Realty
Outgoing Chairman - Chris Acker
10 Year Service Award - Eric McDonald
"These award winners exemplify the spirit of innovation, dedication, and community service that defines Greater Haralson," Greater Haralson Chamber CEO/President Eric McDonald said. "Their contributions have made a lasting impact, driving economic growth, fostering inclusivity, and enhancing the quality of life for all residents. We are proud to recognize their achievements and celebrate their success."
The Annual Meeting, presented by Letelmetrics, provided an opportunity for networking, collaboration and reflection on the accomplishments of the past year. Attendees had the chance to connect with fellow business leaders, learn about upcoming initiatives and contribute to the Chamber's vision for the future. Other sponsors included: Commercial Insurance Agency, PMG Home Lending, LLC, 3:16 Healthcare, American Commerce Bank, Bank OZK - Buchanan, It Is Well Healthcare, Mullins Mechanical & Welding, LLC, Real South Realty, West Georgia Technical College, City of Tallapoosa, Georgia Power Company, Gradick Communications, LLC, Higgins General Hospital, Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC, Wayne Davis Concrete, Inc., S & S Homes Realty, LLC and West Georgia Family Dentistry.
For more information about the Greater Haralson Chamber and its programs, contact the Chamber at elangley@haralson.org or 770-537-5594. To schedule an interview with any of the awards recipients or the leadership of the Greater Haralson Chamber, contact Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559.
Amy W Parrish
Rhythm Communications
+1 404-310-6559
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram