Greater Haralson Chamber Announces Award Winners at ‘Denim & Diamonds’ Annual Meeting

BREMEN, GA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce the recipients of its prestigious awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to the community, business excellence and innovation. These awards were presented at the Greater Haralson Chamber’s Annual Meeting, ‘Denim & Diamonds', held on Thursday, March 21, at Muse Farms in Bremen.The event, presented by LETELmetrics, brought together community leaders, entrepreneurs and stakeholders to celebrate achievements and set the course for future endeavors. The list of award winners is as follows and the Business of the Year photo is attached:Emerging Business of the Year - Bremen Tropical JoesBusiness of the Year - PMG Home Lending, LLCIndustry of the Year - TydenBrooksUnsung Heroes Non-Profit of the Year- Strong House FoundationDuct Tape Business Award- Bremen Tire & AutoMission Impossible Business Award- West Georgia Technical CollegeSunshine Business Award- It is Well HealthcareFire Starter Business Award- LetelHigh Five Business Award - S&S Homes RealtyOutgoing Chairman - Chris Acker10 Year Service Award - Eric McDonald"These award winners exemplify the spirit of innovation, dedication, and community service that defines Greater Haralson," Greater Haralson Chamber CEO/President Eric McDonald said. "Their contributions have made a lasting impact, driving economic growth, fostering inclusivity, and enhancing the quality of life for all residents. We are proud to recognize their achievements and celebrate their success."The Annual Meeting, presented by Letelmetrics, provided an opportunity for networking, collaboration and reflection on the accomplishments of the past year. Attendees had the chance to connect with fellow business leaders, learn about upcoming initiatives and contribute to the Chamber's vision for the future. Other sponsors included: Commercial Insurance Agency, PMG Home Lending, LLC, 3:16 Healthcare, American Commerce Bank, Bank OZK - Buchanan, It Is Well Healthcare, Mullins Mechanical & Welding, LLC, Real South Realty, West Georgia Technical College, City of Tallapoosa, Georgia Power Company, Gradick Communications, LLC, Higgins General Hospital, Honda Development & Manufacturing of America, LLC, Wayne Davis Concrete, Inc., S & S Homes Realty, LLC and West Georgia Family Dentistry.For more information about the Greater Haralson Chamber and its programs, contact the Chamber at elangley@haralson.org or 770-537-5594. To schedule an interview with any of the awards recipients or the leadership of the Greater Haralson Chamber, contact Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559.