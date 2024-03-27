Natalie Venezia Natalie Venezia-Executive Director 365 Foundation Natalie Venezia-Executive Director 365 Foundation With Senator Collett

Executive Director of 365 Foundation, Natalie Venezia, promotes women's empowerment on Bucks County Beacon’s The Signal

We believe that by leveraging the power of art and community service, we can create safe spaces for women to express themselves and advocate for equal rights.” — Natalie Venezia

LANSDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, US, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Natalie Venezia, Executive Director of the 365 Foundation, recently appeared on Bucks County Beacon’s podcast “The Signal” to discuss the organization's mission of promoting women's empowerment through art and community service.

"This is not just about creating change; it's about reshaping our entire society," said Venezia. "We believe that by leveraging the power of art and community service, we can create safe spaces for women to express themselves and advocate for equal rights."

During her interview with editor-in-chief Cyril Mychalejko on "The Signal" podcast, Venezia showcased the distinctiveness of some of the Foundation's initiatives. These include the In the Pink Podcast, a platform that amplifies women's voices; The Time is Now-Women’s Summit, a gathering that sparks conversations on pressing issues; and the Women’s Monthly Concert & Art Gallery Series, a space that celebrates women's creativity. These programs raise awareness about social justice and diversity and provide unique opportunities for women to connect and make a difference in their communities.

As a key figure in the feminist movement, Venezia is at the forefront of 365 Foundation's efforts to empower women and promote gender equality. Through strategic partnerships with local organizations and a steadfast commitment to advocating for women's rights, 365 Foundation is leaving a significant imprint on the Lansdale community, fostering a more inclusive and equitable society.

If you're inspired by the 365 Foundation's mission and want to contribute to women's empowerment, there are several ways you can get involved. Visit https://www.365.foundation to learn more about our initiatives, or contact Natalie Venezia at natalie@365.foundation to discuss potential partnerships or volunteer opportunities. Your support can make a difference in the lives of women in our community.

About The 365 Foundation Inc.

Based in Lansdale, PA., the 365 Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization led by Founder and CEO Natalie Venezia. The Foundation strives to promote, defend, and empower women in the community through initiatives that raise awareness about social justice and diversity. By leveraging the arts, community service, and partnerships with local organizations, 365 Foundation aims to provide safe spaces for women to express themselves while advocating for equal rights.