Tranzon Driggers Expands - Christina Licari joins Florida Real Estate Auction Firm
Tranzon Driggers proudly welcomes Christina Licari to its esteemed team of real estate auction professionals.OCALA, FL, USA, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tranzon Driggers proudly welcomes Christina Licari to its esteemed team of real estate auction professionals. Christina, a Lic. Florida Real Estate Sales Associate, joins Tranzon Driggers as an Auction Advisor.
"We are delighted to have Christina join our team at Tranzon Driggers," said Samantha Saturley Kelley, Chief Executive Officer. "Her entrepreneurial spirit, energy, and commitment to client success make her a valuable asset to our company. Christina will further enhance our capabilities and enable us to better serve our clients' diverse needs.”
Prior to joining Tranzon Driggers, Licari successfully established and managed three businesses and achieved certifications in multiple industries. Additionally, her background in the service industry developed skills including flexibility, collaboration, empathy, patience, communication, and interpersonal skills.
In her new role at Tranzon Driggers, Christina will develop strategies to assist sellers realize the market value of their properties and sell expeditiously through the auction process.
"I am thrilled to join Tranzon Driggers and be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking team," said Christina Licari. "I look forward to leveraging my skills and expertise to help drive Tranzon Driggers' mission of delivering exceptional results and unparalleled service to our clients."
Tranzon Driggers is a member company of Tranzon, LLC. Tranzon is one of the largest real estate auction companies in the country, with 30 offices coast-to-coast. Tranzon’s accomplished auction professionals are widely recognized as leaders in the auction industry. All Tranzon companies are independently owned and operated.
