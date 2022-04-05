Citrus County auction professional earns industry’s top designation
Chris Dudley recently completed the National Auctioneers Association’s prestigious three-year CAI programOCALA, FL, USA, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Citrus County auction professional Chris Dudley, of Tranzon Driggers, recently completed her training at the prestigious Certified Auctioneers Institute (CAI). Developed by the National Auctioneers Association (NAA), the CAI program is the industry’s premier training program for auction professionals.
Dudley joins an exclusive group as there are approximately 707 current CAI designation holders in the world as of March 2022.
The three-year designation is an intensive, executive development program offering professional auctioneers instruction and coursework in business management, ethics, communication, finance, data protection, strategic planning, and marketing.
The NAA conducts CAI every year in March at Indiana University in Bloomington, IN. CAI candidates join auction professionals from across the world to learn from some of the nation’s most distinguished and respected industry leaders.
Chris is a licensed auctioneer and real estate broker associate in Florida, and has been working in the real estate industry for more than 30 years. She was inducted into the Florida Auctioneers Association’s Hall of Fame (Lewis C. Dell Award) in 2018. Chris also holds the AARE (Accredited Auctioneer Real Estate) and GPPA (Graduate Personal Property Appraiser) designations with the National Auctioneers Association. Ms. Dudley has an especially strong background of working with estates. She focuses on serving estate and private sellers by developing strategies to expeditiously sell their properties through the auction process.
To learn more about Chris Dudley, please call 352-369-1047, email cdudley@tranzon.com or visit www.Tranzon.com.
For more information on CAI, contact the NAA at (913) 541-8084 or visit auctioneers.org.
About Tranzon Driggers
Tranzon Driggers is a member company of Tranzon, LLC. Tranzon is one of the largest real estate auction companies in the country, with 30 offices coast-to-coast. Tranzon’s accomplished auction professionals are widely recognized as leaders in the auction industry. All Tranzon companies are independently owned and operated.
About the National Auctioneers Association
Founded in 1949, the National Auctioneers Association provides critical resources to thousands of auction professionals used in the marketplace. The NAA’s headquarters are in Overland Park, KS. To learn more about the auction method of marketing or to find an NAA auction professional in your area, please visit auctioneers.org
Kevin Weinsheimer
Tranzon Driggers
+1 352-369-1047
soldnow@tranzon.com
