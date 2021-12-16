Tranzon Driggers announces exciting acquisition by Tranzon Auction Properties
Tranzon Driggers, an Ocala, FL based real estate auction firm working throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama, has been acquired by Tranzon Auction Properties.OCALA, FL, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tranzon Driggers, an Ocala, FL based real estate auction firm working throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama, has been acquired by Tranzon Auction Properties. Tom Saturley, President of Tranzon Auction Properties was previously a shareholder with Tranzon Driggers. The announcement was made at Tranzon Driggers’ annual meeting held recently.
Tranzon Auction Properties is a widely known and highly regarded leader in the accelerated sale and marketing of real estate throughout the Northeast. The company maintains offices in Maine, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York.
The move enhances and strengthens the working relationship the two companies have maintained for over 20 years as members of Tranzon, LLC, a nationwide leader in real estate auctions. For years, the two companies have worked closely together to bring expedited real estate selling solutions to clients in the Southeast and Northeast.
Walt Driggers, Founder of Tranzon Driggers, stated, “I am tremendously pleased with the acquisition and confident that the company will grow to even greater heights.” According to Tom Saturley, “The purchase will enhance collaboration between Tranzon Driggers and Tranzon Auction Properties and provide additional horsepower and continuity to better serve the needs of clients and those seeking real estate selling solutions in the Southeast and Northeast. We’re already experiencing advantages of the partnership for our clients due to the acquisition.”
Mr. Saturley will contribute and provide leadership to Tranzon Driggers which will maintain its management and sales teams with a focus on growth.
Tranzon Driggers and Tranzon Auction Properties are member companies of Tranzon, LLC. Tranzon is one of the largest real estate auction companies in the country, with 30 offices coast-to-coast. Tranzon’s accomplished auction professionals are widely recognized as leaders in the auction industry. All Tranzon companies are independently owned and operated.
