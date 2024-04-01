Schilling Hard Cider’s KEEP IT WILD Initiative Demonstrates Commitment to Environmental Conservation
Industry Leading Cidery Partners with 7 Non-Profits to Support Wild Spaces Across 9 StatesSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Schilling Cider, a leading craft cidery known for its commitment to sustainability, announced the return of its annual KEEP IT WILD initiative. KEEP IT WILD showcases Schilling’s unwavering commitment to environmental preservation by partnering with seven non-profits dedicated to preserving wild spaces. Throughout April, 5% of sales from Excelsior Imperial Apple and Local Legend cider cans or draft pours will support organizations across nine states: WA, OR, CA, CO, MN, AZ, ID, MT and AK.
Funds from the campaign will amplify the reach and impact of each organization’s vital work protecting delicate ecosystems and endangered spaces in their areas. The selected partners this year include Washington Wild, Oregon Wild, Wildlands Conservancy, Western Resource Advocates, Voyageurs Conservancy, WildEarth Guardians and Alaska Conservation Foundation. These esteemed organizations protect the beauty and biodiversity of their home states, connect people to the Earth, tackle some of the most difficult and pressing conservation challenges, protect old-growth forests, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, preserve natural heritage and so much more.
"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do. We aren’t just about making great drinks; we’re about doing so responsibly, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come," Colin Schilling, CEO and Co-Founder of Schilling Cider, emphasizes. 'We believe everyone has a role to play in protecting the environment and are thrilled to support organizations driving meaningful change for the good of our Earth.”
Beyond KEEP IT WILD, Schilling Cider's commitment to eco-friendly practices is embedded in the business. Operating an all-electric sales vehicle and forklift fleet, utilizing 100% recyclable packaging, sourcing local ingredients, and using highly efficient packaging processes that cut CO2 emissions by up to 50%. As pioneers in the hard cider industry, Schilling sets the standard for responsible and environmentally conscious business practices, aiming to inspire other companies to follow suit.
Together with their nonprofit partners, Schilling is committed to positively impacting the environment and ensuring a healthier planet for future generations.
For more information about Schilling Hard Cider and KEEP IT WILD, please visit schillingcider.com/keepitwild. Images can be accessed HERE.
About Schilling Hard Cider
Crafted with passion, and rooted in sustainability, Schilling Hard Cider has redefined exceptional cider since 2013. As one of the top cider producers nationwide, Schilling prioritizes quality, dynamic flavors, meticulous craftsmanship, and environmental and social responsibility within the industry. They actively take steps to minimize their carbon footprint through local sourcing, environmental givebacks, and a 100% electric vehicle sales fleet. Schilling has spearheaded multiple initiatives to promote and showcase numerous cideries across the country, reflecting their dedication to lifting the cider industry as a whole.
