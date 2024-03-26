The Plymouth House Announces New Medical Detox Center
The Plymouth House Announces New Medical Detox CenterPLYMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES , March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plymouth House, a leader in addiction recovery, is excited to announce the opening of its Medical Detoxification Center, which will begin operations on March 25th. This new facility represents a vital enhancement to The Plymouth House's comprehensive care offerings, providing a critical first step for individuals starting their recovery journey.
Located within the Plymouth House campus, the detox center is designed to offer a secure, comfortable, and medically supervised environment for individuals undergoing drug and/or alcohol withdrawal. Recognizing the complexity of addiction, The Plymouth House has integrated the detox program as the initial phase in its broad range of care services, which includes residential treatment and a Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP).
Features of the Medical Detox Facility
This state-of-the-art center is equipped to provide 24/7 medical supervision by experienced healthcare professionals, guaranteeing safety and support during the detoxification process.
Personalized treatment plans are developed for each client, ensuring a tailored and effective start to the recovery journey. The facility offers a seamless transition to further care levels, promoting a continuous and supported recovery process. In addition to medical detox services, clients can access mental health counseling, nutritional guidance, and holistic therapies to support overall well-being.
“With the opening of our Medical Detox Facility, we are expanding our services to meet the needs of the individuals and families we serve,” said Jay Cuthbert, Executive Director of Plymouth House. “Understanding the essential role of detoxification at the start of the recovery process, we are pleased to offer this foundational level of care. We aim to provide a comprehensive and integrated approach to addiction treatment, helping individuals on their path to lasting recovery.”
About The Plymouth House
The Plymouth House has established itself as a leader in addiction recovery, offering a range of treatment services in a 12-Step Retreat setting that address the mind, body, and spirit. The addition of the Medical Detox Facility underscores The Plymouth House’s commitment to providing effective, compassionate care and supporting individuals and families in overcoming addiction and rebuilding their lives.
