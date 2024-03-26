FlyOnE partners with Advanced Air Mobility CRC for Australia's sustainable air transport future
The future of on-demand air transport, the customer focused Electron 5, operated in Australia by FlyOnE
Charging pad landing sites allow FlyOnE to enable immediate integration of electric aircraft to existing air transport networks where customer demand is highest
CRC partners in Round 24 received $127 Million in grant funding and Round 25 is set to reach new heights
This collaboration will not only lower air transport costs and raise air transport customer experience for the average Australian but also contribute to a greener and more sustainable future for all”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyOnE, a leading Sustainable Aviation company, has announced its partnership with the Advanced Air Mobility Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) to spearhead the expansion of electric air transport in Australia. This collaboration marks a significant step towards a more sustainable and efficient future for air travel connecting regional centers and major cities with affordable, ESG-friendly air transport solutions.
The Advanced Air Mobility CRC is a research and development organization focused on advancing the use of passenger electric and autonomous air transport. FlyOnE's market-leading expertise in the deployment and operation of electric aircraft, having already flown over 150,000 passenger-kilometers using Electric Powered aircraft Australia to date, combined with the CRC's collaborative advantages, will pave the way for the expansion of more electric aircraft into Australia's transportation system.
Over a 10-year, whole-of-industry uplift, the AAM CRC will support timely, long-term advancements in air vehicles, air operations and ground operations, covering the ground-to-sky challenge of introducing advanced air mobility as well as developing sovereign industry capabilities to supply AAM products and services for Australia and export. Growing the sector with a focus on digitalisation, materials and manufacturing, sustainability, and testing and flight trials, the AAM CRC will see a more connected Australia. The CRC will utilise the AAM network and industry to close our vast distances and secure a sustainable and globally competitive air mobility future.
“The size and quality of the AAM CRC bid reflects the need for and opportunities within a dedicated cooperative research center for the aviation and aerospace sector. A high level of collaboration is required to address the unique and varied challenges of our industry, and we believe that the AAM CRC will face these challenges head-on.” said Dr Adriano Di Pietro, Interim CEO, Advanced Air Mobility CRC
With the increasing demand for sustainable transportation options, the partnership between FlyOnE and the Advanced Air Mobility CRC is a timely and crucial move. The use of electric aircraft has the potential to reduce carbon emissions and noise pollution, making air travel more environmentally friendly. This aligns with FLYONE's commitment to sustainability and its efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.
FlyOnE CEO, Korum E, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to align with the Advanced Air Mobility CRC to advance the development of electric air transport in Australia. This collaboration will not only benefit the aviation industry, lower air transport costs and raise customer experience for the average Australian, but also contribute to a greener and more sustainable future for our country."
The partnership between FlyOnE and the Advanced Air Mobility CRC is seen as a significant milestone in the advancement of electric air transport in Australia. With their combined expertise and resources, they are well-positioned to drive innovation and shape the future of air travel.
The future is electric
