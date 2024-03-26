FlyOnE partners with Advanced Air Mobility CRC for Australia's sustainable air transport future

About

Now flying through a network of green energy charge nodes and landing areas, Lilypad Elevate™ users can fly point-to-point on-demand in various zero-emissions aircraft. FlyOnE has assembled an immersive electric aircraft training experience for new pilots assisting with a concise and cost-efficient training curriculum with electric active flight school operators. FlyOnE is Australia's premier electric aircraft distributor. We have an impressive range of electric fixed-wing and EVTOL aircraft available NOW.