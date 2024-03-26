ROYAL® AND COGNIZANT MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO INFUSE AUTHENTIC SOUTH ASIAN FLAVOR INTO 2024 SEASON
MLC’s World Class T20 Action Returns in 100 Days with Royal Basmati Rice as a Signature PartnerSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) and Royal® announced today the extension of their partnership that will see the authentic award-winning Basmati and Sona Masoori Rice brand support MLC’s second season this summer. The action begins in exactly 100 days when MLC returns on July 4th with some of the world’s best players set to light up Independence Day.
The return of top T20 action on the pitch is paired with the return of Royal® as an MLC Signature Partner, delivering fans an authentic taste of India alongside the high-octane cricket in America’s world class professional cricket league.
Recognized as the #1 brand of Basmati Rice and Sona Masoori Rice in America, Royal® offered cricket fans a chance to try their authentic South Asian dishes at matches throughout the inaugural MLC season in 2023. During the second MLC season, cricket fans will enjoy the opportunity to sample an array of Royal®’s best-selling products including its 2024 SELF Pantry Award winner Ready-to-Heat Basmati Rice, receive branded giveaways, and experience its brand refresh and new packaging design, starting on opening night on July 4, 2024.
“Being an official partner during Major League Cricket's inaugural season was a tremendous honor for Royal and we are thrilled to extend our partnership with Major League Cricket for a second time, aiming to bring the rich culture, authentic cuisine, and vibrant flavors of South Asia to cricket enthusiasts across the United States,” said Abhinav Arora, President of LT Foods Americas, the renowned global culinary enterprise behind Royal®. “The success of the inaugural season has only fueled our excitement for the upcoming season and the chance to further enhance the cricketing and culinary experience for fans nationwide with a taste of Royal’s delicious offerings.”
In addition, the U.S.-based Indian foods brand will once again recognize cricket excellence through sponsorship of the award for MLC’s leading run scorer, with the superstar batters of world cricket set to battle it out for the prize. The 2023 “Royal Leading Run Scorer” was West Indian Nicholas Pooran, with the MI New York batter compiling 388 runs including a match-winning innings of 137 not out in the Championship Final against the Seattle Orcas.
“MLC is delighted to welcome back Royal® brand for a second season as an official partner, continuing their fantastic commitment to building cricket in America. Fans flocked to sample Royal®’s authentic South Asian dishes at our matches last summer and that added to a unique atmosphere for professional sports in America,” said Vijay Srinivasan, co-founder, Major League Cricket. “We’re also excited to see who will claim the Royal® Leading Run Scorer award this summer to follow Nicholas Pooran’s incredible efforts in the inaugural season.”
All six teams who competed in MLC’s historic inaugural season will feature again in 2024. Returning superstar players already announced to compete include Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (MI New York), South Africans Faf du Plessis (Texas Super Kings), Marco Jansen (Washington Freedom) and Quinton de Kock (Seattle Orcas), Pakistan’s Haris Rauf (San Francisco Unicorns) and Sunil Narine (LA Knight Riders) of the West Indies.
MLC’s debut season in 2023 transformed the landscape of American cricket, bringing world class domestic T20 action to the United States for the first time with most of the matches played in front of sold-out crowds in Texas and North Carolina. Dozens of the world’s best cricketers competed alongside the nation’s top domestic talent across 19 matches. MI New York claimed the inaugural championship crown, defeating the Seattle Orcas in the championship final on July 30 at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.
The 2024 MLC season will include matches returning to Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, TX and at additional venues to be named later. More details on the 2024 season will be announced soon.
ABOUT COGNIZANT MAJOR LEAGUE CRICKET
Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC) is the first professional Twenty20 cricket championship in the United States. Exclusively sanctioned by USA Cricket, MLC showcases superstar players from around the globe, bringing world-class T20 cricket to America. MLC's transformative first season took place in the summer of 2023 and featured six teams: the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and the Washington Freedom.
About Royal®
For over 30 years, Royal® has been providing consumers with the ingredients to create delicious, authentic Indian meals and memorable moments of comfort, celebration, and excitement around them. Royal's commitment to quality, authenticity and sustainability has made it the #1 brand of Basmati rice and the #1 brand of Sona Masoori rice in the U.S. Proudly grown in India, Royal is on a mission to bring people together over food, blending cultures, flavors, and traditions to help consumers create, express, and share the many flavors of life. As Royal continues to produce high-quality authentic rice and innovate with new flavors, Royal was announced as a 2024 SELF Pantry Award winner. For more information about Royal and the brand's roster of authentic Indian products, please visit authenticroyal.com and join us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.
About LT Foods
LT Foods is a renowned, global leader in Indian foods, with a successful legacy marked by three generations and 70 years as a family-run business. With a deep-rooted commitment to nurturing the goodness of food for individuals, communities, and the planet, LT Foods has established itself as a trusted name within the industry. LT Foods delivers the finest quality and authentic taste experiences in more than 60 countries, spanning regions such as India, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, and more. The company's diverse portfolio includes the highly acclaimed Daawat®, one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, and Royal®, a leading Indian foods brand known as the #1 brand of Basmati in the US. The company is also proudly expanding by offering organic staples through the brand Ecolife® in markets across the globe and supplying organic agri-ingredients to leading businesses. For more about LT Foods: ltgroup.in/.
