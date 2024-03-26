CCS Recognized on the Prestigious 2024 CRN Tech Elite 250 List for the Eighth Year in a Row
CCS has been a perennial member of CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list, receiving this honor eight times in the past nine years.
Our team is committed to offering unparalleled service and expert guidance to our clients.”HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CCS (Custom Computer Specialists) announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored CCS on its 2024 Tech Elite 250 list. This list recognizes technology solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology suppliers such as Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and more. Companies chosen for the Tech Elite 250 list have distinguished themselves as dedicated and passionate technology solution providers willing to go above and beyond for their clients by ensuring they have the training and technical know-how necessary to provide expert-level service.
— Jay Whitchurch, CEO CCS
CCS has been a perennial member of CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list. Their commitment to expert service and care, combined with maintaining consistently high levels of training and certification from IT vendors is why they’ve received this honor eight times in the past nine years. CCS is dedicated to offering its employees ongoing training and achieving specializations and certifications from its Tier 1 partners, including Cisco, Dell, HPE, and Microsoft.
"We are deeply honored to be included once more in CRN's esteemed 2024 Tech Elite 250 list. At CCS, our team is committed to offering unparalleled service and expert guidance to our clients. This is made possible by our unwavering dedication to continuous learning and fostering strong relationships with our valued partners," stated Jay Whitchurch, CEO of CCS. "Through this commitment, we consistently deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower our clients to reach their objectives."
“CRN’s annual Tech Elite 250 list features the leading solution providers in the IT channel with the most in-depth technical knowledge, expertise, and certifications for providing the highest level of service for their customers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “These solution providers have continued to extend their aptitudes and abilities across various technologies and IT practices, demonstrating their commitment and value to their customers.”
Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 is featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.
About CCS
CCS is a leading provider of technology solutions and services for managed services, cybersecurity, software, cloud, strategic planning, and network design and implementation. CCS’ goal is simple - to understand where our clients are on their technology journey and help them get to where they want to be. Founded in 1979, our knowledge and experience make CCS a leading and trusted partner of small-and-mid-sized businesses, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, government agencies, and corporations across the Northeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic.
With over 400 of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; and Raleigh, NC. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards and distinctions: SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Best Cybersecurity and Best Computer Services in Long Island; and Best Places to Work. Learn more at www.customonline.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com
