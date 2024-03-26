PurposeCare of Indiana Home Health awarded CHAP Accreditation
Under the CHAP Home Health Standards of Excellence
I am so proud of our Indiana home health team for achieving this goal in only a few short months.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PurposeCare of Indiana, a leading provider of coordinated home care and home health services in the Midwest, announced today they have been awarded CHAP Accreditation under the CHAP Home Health Standards of Excellence.
The rigorous evaluation by CHAP focuses on structure and function, quality of services and products, human and financial resources and long-term viability. Simply stated, adherence to CHAP's standards leads to better quality care.
“By achieving CHAP Accreditation, PurposeCare of Indiana has shown a commitment to excellence,” said Nathan DeGodt, CHAP President & CEO. “We are excited to begin our partnership with PurposeCare by offering support in its commitment to providing quality care and continuous improvement.”
PurposeCare provides home-based care services to more than 3,000 clients a month. The company’s primary audience are individuals who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. The PurposeCare platform is focused on leveraging the caregiver’s presence in the home to identify changes in its client’s condition, enabling a timely clinical intervention from the nurses and therapists on the PurposeCare team.
“I am so proud of our Indiana home health team for achieving this goal in only a few short months,” said PurposeCare chief executive officer, Rich Keller. “CHAP Accreditation shows our team’s determination to providing high quality care, and demonstrates that our team meets the industry’s highest nationally recognized standards.”
For additional information on CHAP, please contact Teresa Harbour, Senior Vice President, Accreditation, at (202)467-1701, or teresa.harbour@chapinc.org.
About PurposeCare
Established in December of 2021, PurposeCare offers comprehensive services including home care and home health that are carefully coordinated to keep clients healthy and safe at home. With excellent caregivers, innovative technology, and family care navigation, PurposeCare ensures that our most vulnerable are provided with the support necessary to live full lives in their community. For more information, visit https://purposecare.com/
About CHAP
CHAP is an independent, not-for-profit, accrediting body for community-based health care organizations. Created in 1965, CHAP was the first to recognize the need and value for accreditation in community-based care. CHAP is the oldest national, community-based accrediting body with more than 9,000 agencies currently accredited nationwide. Through “deeming authority” granted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), CHAP has the regulatory authority to survey agencies providing home health, hospice and home medical equipment services, to determine if they meet the Medicare Conditions of Participation and CMS Quality Standards. CHAP’s purpose is to define and advance the highest standards of community-based care. For more information about the CHAP accreditation process, please visit the CHAP website at www.chapinc.org/
