ASTERRA and SUEZ announce five-year contract for water and wastewater partnership
Continuing to build on 8 years of strategic collaborations, the joining of forces of two titans benefits nearly every UK citizen
We are thrilled to partner with SUEZ as they take another massive leap forward toward solving the most pressing issues surrounding leakage and wastewater pollution in the UK”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASTERRA and SUEZ announced a new contract for a water and wastewater partnership. This marks a continuation of their strategic collaborations over the past eight years. Made official last month in Maidenhead, England, the partnership between these two industry experts includes the implementation of ASTERRA Recover and Wastewater solutions and is set to benefit everyone in the UK.
— Gadi Kovarsky, general manager of the water division at ASTERRA
The contract is a pro-active response to the mitigation of many pressing water problems in the UK, including drought, increasing water insecurity, and large wastewater pollution events.
Since 2017, SUEZ and ASTERRA have been working together to serve nearly every water utility in the UK, successfully locating tens of thousands of leaks. Their combined efforts have already saved 196 million cubic meters of water, reduced carbon emissions by 23,128 metric tons, and saved 90,160 MWH of energy within the UK.
“We are thrilled to partner with SUEZ as they take another massive leap forward toward solving the most pressing issues surrounding leakage and wastewater pollution in the UK,” said Gadi Kovarsky, general manager of the water division at ASTERRA. “This demonstrates our shared commitment to sustainability, and the similar commitment of the UK water utilities we serve. It also impacts every individual in a positive and equitable way.”
Until recently, the focus has been on helping water companies detecting clean water leaks. Now, the utilities are also tackling pollution and other challenges related to wastewater. Robust surveillance of wastewater networks is critical in safeguarding water resources, environmental protection, and compliance with regulations. This surveillance is made easier by ASTERRA’s solutions, including the EO Discover platform, which provides real-time, continuous, and accurate water, infrastructure, and wastewater monitoring.
Mitch Donnelly, managing director for SUEZ Digital Solutions in the UK commented,
“This new agreement is based on a solid, collaborative foundation helping UK water companies with the challenges of water scarcity and wastewater pollution. It is a model partnership which enables us to bring innovation and progressive technology into a well-established water industry. We eagerly anticipate the ongoing growth and development of our relationship in the many years to come.”
About ASTERRA
ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, levees, and mines. ASTERRA services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and then artificial intelligence (AI) to turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms, and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. Since 2017, ASTERRA solutions have been used in over 64 countries to over 600 customers, verifying over 100,000 leaks, saving over 368 billion gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 235,520 metric tons, and saving 920,000 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.
