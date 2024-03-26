ASTERRA and SUEZ announce five-year contract for water and wastewater partnership

Team members from ASTERRA and SUEZ (left to right): Jonathan Jacobi, Mikael Khan, Nick Haskins, David Adams, Connor F., Tom Woolley, Alex Leyland, Alan Boukai, Charlotte Thursz (not pictured)

Continuing to build on 8 years of strategic collaborations, the joining of forces of two titans benefits nearly every UK citizen

We are thrilled to partner with SUEZ as they take another massive leap forward toward solving the most pressing issues surrounding leakage and wastewater pollution in the UK” — Gadi Kovarsky, general manager of the water division at ASTERRA