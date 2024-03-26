Star Micronics launches mCP31CI and mCP31CBI printers with enhanced connectivity for Retail and Hospitality
EINPresswire.com/ -- International POS hardware solutions provider Star Micronics announces the launch of the mCP31CI and mCP31CBI printers as the latest additions to its mC-Print™ series, offering enhanced functionality and connectivity to meet the evolving demands of retail and hospitality environments.
Ideal for tablet and Cloud POS applications, the mC-Print3 series from Star is synonymous with innovative design alongside seamless integration and connectivity. The new mCP31CI and CBI models provide superior connectivity, housed in the same compact and stylish design as existing models in the series. Star’s Ultra-C (Power Delivery) USB-C interface supports iOS, Android and Windows devices for tablet POS connectivity, whilst the printers also feature Ethernet LAN, USB-A hub, integral Bluetooth connectivity (mCP31CBI) and optional WLAN. In addition, Star’s SteadyLAN™ technology is available on both models and offers a stable Internet connection to iOS, Android and Windows mobile devices when connected via USB to Star printers that also have access to a network connection, either via wired Ethernet or the MCW-10 WiFi Adapter.
For Cloud POS applications Star’s next generation CloudPRNT™ technology, which is also ideal for local POS with instant printing, is included as standard for fast reliable online ordering and omnichannel environments, whilst offering support for the latest progressive web applications. Printing at up to a rapid 400mm per second, the mCP31CI and CBI models can handle high volume transactions and flat receipts are ensured thanks to Star’s print flat technology. The printers also include paper near end sensor and Star’s unique cash drawer connection sensing feature. This allows the printer to distinguish an open drawer or one which is completely disconnected, enhancing security. The information can be reported directly to a locally controlling application or via the cloud.
For hospitality, an easy-to-clean IP22 rated splash proof, insect proof and dust proof design render the new models ideal for front-of-house receipting as well as bar and kitchen order printing. The front-loading design also enables simple integration into kiosk and self-service environments.
With a continued focus on sustainability and in line with Star’s entire mCollection™ range, the new mCP31CI and CBI models offer paper-saving features including reduced top margin and support the latest environmentally friendly media. Moreover, the printers are packaged in compact, recyclable packaging with no single use plastics.
Simple integration and user-friendly operation are at the core of Star’s product development and the mCP31CI and CBI models provide the very latest driver and SDK support including StarXPand SDK for cross platform development. For ease of initial setup and operational use, Star’s quick setup utility and FAQs can be accessed via QR codes on the printer.
Simon Martin, Director & General Manager, Star Micronics EMEA, states: “The addition of the Star mCP31CI and CBI to the established mC-Print™ series highlights how Star is continually expanding its product range to meet the changing needs of retail and hospitality. In particular, these models allow businesses to take full advantage of new opportunities within omnichannel commerce to generate additional revenue and enhance the customer experience.”
About Star Micronics
Founded in 1947, Star Micronics is one of the world's largest printer manufacturers and has facilities for worldwide production, marketing and support. Employing over 1500 staff and achieving turnover in excess of £400 million, Star Micronics has developed a POS printer portfolio that spans thermal and dot matrix printers and mechanisms, designed for barcode, ticketing, receipts and labelling. Star's proven technology is also being utilised to install print mechanisms in multimedia kiosk environments. The Star Micronics' range is available internationally via a distribution channel comprising distributors and dealers.
