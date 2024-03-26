2024 SC Awards: Celebrating 27 Years of Excellence in Cybersecurity
The SC Awards is Now Open for Entries and Invites Cybersecurity Innovators to Showcase Their AchievementsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landscape dominated by rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats, the distinction and credibility conferred by the SC Awards stand as critical milestones for professionals and organizations within the sector. Presented by SC Media, the SC Awards are at the forefront of acknowledging superior achievements in cybersecurity, offering unparalleled recognition that elevates the status of participants within the global community.
As the SC Awards enter their 27th year, they continue to serve as a beacon of excellence, recognizing the industry’s best solutions, organizations, and people that are advancing information security. With the entries opening today, we invite cybersecurity companies and individuals to nominate innovators, leaders and the groundbreaking work of security teams and assert their position at the pinnacle of cybersecurity excellence.
"Now in its 27th year, the SC Awards have come to symbolize the best in our industry and shine a bright light on individual and business excellence,” said Tom Spring, SC Media’s editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. "These awards not only acknowledge the relentless efforts of professionals and organizations but also enhances the cybersecurity sector’s credibility and influence within the larger business community."
The SC Awards are renowned for identifying and celebrating the best in cybersecurity, from groundbreaking technologies to exceptional organizational achievements and individual leadership. Competition for SC Awards is spread across 34 specialty categories, many updated to reflect trends in artificial intelligence, cloud security and continuous threat exposure management. This year’s program introduces new categories, reflecting the dynamic nature of cybersecurity threats and solutions, including:
• Best AI/ML Data Analytics Security Solution
• Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution
• Best Insider Threat Solution
• Best Supply Chain Security Solution
• Security Practitioner of the Year
The SC Awards are judged by respected industry experts — cybersecurity professional end-users, members of SC Media, the CyberRisk Alliance community of CISOs and Women in Cyber group — ensuring a rigorous and impartial process. Members of the diverse judges panel hail from notable companies such as Cintas, Mastercard, Cyvater, and Snyk, to name a few.
Winners and finalists gain significant exposure on SC Media with extensive editorial coverage, social media promotion, and more, ensuring their achievements are recognized across the cybersecurity community.
The 2024 SC Awards program runs from March 26 – May 31, 2024. For more information on the SC Awards, including entry details, categories, and submission guidelines, please visit SC Media.
