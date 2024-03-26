ReElement Technologies Partners with Domestic Auto Manufacturer To Establish Circular Economy for Rare Earth Magnets

ReElement Logo

ReElement Technologies has signed agreements to recycle EV motor components from leading domestic auto manufacturer

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

We have been working collaboratively with this partner for a little over a year and have been testing the products for recyclability. ”
— Mark Jensen
FISHERS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Resources Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AREC) (“American Resources” or the “Company”) wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation (“ReElement”), a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, is proud to announce a commercial partnership with a major U.S. auto manufacturer establishing a highly-efficient and world-leading circular economy for rare earth magnets in the United States. This commercial partnership follows an initial trial program whereby ReElement has showcased its low cost and environmentally friendly process to fully recycle and refine the high value rare-earth elements within EV motors back to ultra-pure magnet-grade rare-earth oxides (REO). This partnership is pioneering a sustainable and truly circular life-cycle solution to ensure that the rare earth elements remain within the domestic supply chain to build in America and stay in America for both commercial and defense applications.

Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of ReElement Technologies commented, “We are excited to add this partnership to our rapidly growing roster of feedstock partners to ensure that there is a resilient and long-life supply of rare earth elements in the United States. We have been working collaboratively with this partner for a little over a year and have been testing the products for recyclability. Today, we are proud to say that not only can we ensure that the circular economy for rare earths is online, but that it also can be done profitably, at high-purity, magnet-grade qualities and is scalable to meet the growing demands of energy transition. It’s an exciting start to 2024 for ReElement, and we are proud that we are leading in providing real solution to the refining bottleneck in the supply chain while catalyzing sustainability and circularity solutions. The rare earth oxides we produce can feed the demand not only in the commercial market but also for high-value, defense applications to keep our country strong, safe and without the need to rely on foreign parties for such crucial applications.”

ReElement Technologies first produced 99.5% pure neodymium oxide (Nd2O3) in June of 2021 from end-of-life magnets. Today, we can recycle, separate, purify and refine all of the magnet metals (including Nd, Pr and Dy) back to 99.5%+ oxide form to commercially supply the domestic magnet supply chain. The company has initially partnered with Advanced Magnetic Labs Inc. (“AML”) and USA Rare Earth Magnets LLC and is in conversation with additional domestic magnet producers for the offtake of its rare earth oxides.

ReElement Technologies is committed to leading the domestic supply chain for rare earth and battery elements in the electrified economy. The Company has proven that its patented chromatographic separation and purification is a low cost, scalable, flexible and environmentally safe replacement to the existing environmentally and socially toxic alternatives used around the globe for rare earth and critical element separation and purification. As the Company executes and scales the production at its facilities, it will significantly reduce the United States' dependency on foreign nations for the supply of these critical raw materials while also creating a true circular life-cycle solution.

David Sauve
ReElement Technologies LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

ReElement Technologies Partners with Domestic Auto Manufacturer To Establish Circular Economy for Rare Earth Magnets

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Sauve
ReElement Technologies LLC
Company/Organization
ReElement Technologies LLC
12115 Visionary Way, Suite 174
Fishers, Indiana, 46038
United States
+1 317-855-9926
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ReElement Technologies LLC is a cost-effective producer of critical rare earth elements and lithium-based battery metals from 100% recycled materials using the most environmentally-sustainable processing technology in existence. ReElement has definitively closed the loop on the circular economy by developing scalable and modular critical metal recovery technology to meet the demands of next generation of global infrastructure, consumer electronics, and national security hardware.

More From This Author
ReElement Technologies Partners with Domestic Auto Manufacturer To Establish Circular Economy for Rare Earth Magnets
ReElement Technologies Corporation’s Wholly Owned African Subsidiary Names His Excellency Baba Kamara to Board
ReElement Technologies Joins Forces with EDP Renewables to Pioneer Sustainable Rare Earth Magnet Recycling
View All Stories From This Author