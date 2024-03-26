The Living Legends Foundation Presents its 11th Annual A.D. Washington Scholarship Golf Tournament on April 20
The Foundation’s goal is to build an intergenerational tournament while making the annual event one of the organization’s key fundraisers to support young people making their way through college.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Living Legends Foundation (LLF) presents its 11th Annual A.D. Washington Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Crystal Lake Golf & Country Club, 100 Crystal Lake Boulevard, Hampton, Georgia, located in the Greater Atlanta area. Registration is scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.; shotgun starts at 9:30 a.m. For more information on the tournament and to participate visit livinglegendsfoundation.com.
— Sam Weaver, The Living Legends Foundation Golf Committee Chairman
Golfers from Atlanta and across the country will compete in a day of networking while supporting the mission of the Living Legends Foundation. The proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit the Living Legends Scholarship Program for Black college students at any accredited institution pursuing careers in the entertainment industry, specializing in marketing, communications, distribution, and music-affiliated areas of entertainment. The beneficiaries are students of both Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominately White Institutions (PWIs) and will be selected in the Fall of 2024. Previous scholarships have been presented to students from George Mason University, Pomona College, Hampton University, University of Southern California, Yale University, Texas Southern University, and Shaw University, among others.
LLF’s Golf Committee Chairman Sam Weaver has been instrumental in building and leading the annual golf tournament for the past six years. Weaver is the founder of Sam Weaver Media. He is a radio consultant, a coach to radio air talent, a strategic music adviser, a radio and music news publisher, and a columnist for “Coaches Corner.” His client list includes on-air personalities, broadcast operation managers and program directors, record companies, recording artists, artist management, and social media influencers.
“The Living Legends Foundation’s annual golf tournament is steadily growing, and Atlanta has been a great location to further build and establish a community of golfers in the music, entertainment, and sports industries,” says Sam Weaver. The Foundation’s goal is to build an intergenerational tournament while making the annual event one of the organization’s key fundraisers to support young people making their way through college and preparing for a career in the music, media, and entertainment industries.”
Afternoon Drive Radio personality Greg Street of WVEE/V103 Atlanta is this year’s honorary chairperson. Street has been a cultural force in the R&B/Hip-Hop radio landscape for more than 20 years. His radio career has included tenures at WORV-WJMG (Hattiesburg, Mississippi), WBLX (Mobile, Alabama), KMJQ (Houston, Texas), KKDA (Dallas, Texas), where he has been a top-rated on-air talent and a community leader.
“It’s an honor to be this year’s honorary chairperson of the Living Legends Foundation A.D. Washington Golf Tournament,” says Greg Street of WVEE/V103. “The students who receive scholarships funded by this tournament are our future leaders. When Sam Weaver of the Foundation asked me to participate, I was happy to do so. I’m looking forward to seeing old friends and meeting new ones at the tournament.”
India Graves has worked with the LLF Golf Committee as the tournament coordinator for the past two years. She handles the day-to-day coordination and production.
