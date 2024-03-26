March 27, 2024. Announcing World AdTech Day: A Global Celebration of AdTech Pioneers

Celebrate World AdTech Day with the global ad tech community How to celebrate World AdTech Day World Adtech Day Logo

World AdTech Day is a novel celebration set to spark on March 27, 2024. This special day appreciates the valuable contributions of ad tech professionals.

World AdTech Day is proudly initiated by Adsterra. This day must become a true fest when professionals all over the globe will share their best achievements.” — Gala Grigoreva, CMO at Adsterra

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World AdTech Day (#WorldAdTechDay) is an innovative celebration that will take place on March 27, 2024. This day honors the indispensable efforts of ad tech experts who revolutionize advertising and shape the worldwide marketing arena. It signifies a notable transition, positioning ad tech from a service-oriented sector to a trailblazing force within the industry.

Several leading figures in the adtech market, including Adsterra, RichAds, CrackRevenue, Evadav, Keitaro, MyLeads, Binom, Yellana, CPV Lab Pro, Bemob, TrafficShark, MyLead, and more, have already pledged their support to the cause.



🌐 World AdTech Day Philosophy

World AdTech Day celebration highlights the expansive evolution of advertising technology, now a diverse realm demanding specialized skills. It pays tribute to the dedicated professionals who sculpt captivating consumer interactions, reshaping the landscape of brand-audience connections.

World AdTech Day showcases the indispensable role of adtech professionals, whose mindset fosters synergy in advertising, enhances digital product experiences, and promotes responsible online marketing practices.

On March 27, prominent thinkers and practitioners unite as a community of professionals who dedicate their talents to multiple businesses: ad exchanges, affiliate programs, conversion trackers, analytical systems, marketing and advertising software.

✨ Establishing a New Tradition to Celebrate AdTech Pros

Media buyers, algorithm developers, big data analysts, RTB programmers, PPC managers, and affiliate marketers are warmly invited to partake in the festivities on March 27, 2024, and beyond.

To signify their involvement in the dynamic adtech realm, participants are encouraged to share a video or photo capturing their daily tasks or accomplishments, using the hashtag #WorldAdTechDay. Whether spotlighting a recent project or sharing a humorous meme, the opportunities are boundless for celebrating the ethos of innovation and cooperation within the ad tech sphere.

Key events, activities, and announcements related to the celebration will be highlighted on the World AdTech Day’s website.

👁️‍🗨️ World AdTech Day Encourager

World AdTech Day is proudly initiated by Adsterra, a leading global advertising network that has been driving the adtech industry forward since 2013.

Famed for its inventive in-house ad formats, Adsterra also pioneers intelligent solutions for marketing automation, consistently prioritizing responsible and empathetic communication with clients, as outlined in its Partner Care Program.

Despite spearheading the inaugural celebration, Adsterra gracefully steps back from leading subsequent activities. "We want to draw attention to the ad tech industry actors as visionaries and pioneers of the most important innovations, not service staff. All who invest time and talent in developing advertising technologies deserve to have their merits noticed and celebrated. This day must become a true fest when professionals all over the globe will share their best achievements and have fun, of course," remarks Gala Grigoreva, CMO at Adsterra.

Adsterra has been developing a tech-driven, market-leading advertising network to bring together advertisers and publishers across the globe since 2013. Its AI-powered solutions serve for frictionless matching of advertisements to traffic sources. Along with developing adtech solutions such as a proprietary stack of ad formats (Social Bar,) Adsterra focuses on the utmost customer service quality, evolving its in-house Partner Care Program based on the accessibility of competent, industry-specific support for every partner.

