David Thoumas, CTO and Co-founder of Opendatasoft Opendatasoft announces integration with Collibra to accelerate data democratization

New connector now available on Collibra marketplace, expanding data access and ensuring consistent governance for organizations

Our integration with Collibra increases seamless access to data while ensuring compliance with an organization’s data governance processes, building trust in data and unlocking greater business value.” — David Thoumas, CTO and Co-founder of Opendatasoft

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opendatasoft today launched its new Collibra connector, which integrates its Data Portal Solution with Collibra’s Data Intelligence Platform, helping organizations to scale data consumption while enforcing data governance and increasing trust.

Available now on the Collibra Marketplace, the integration enables data assets to be imported seamlessly from the Collibra Data Intelligence Platform to the Opendatasoft data portal solution.

This expands data access by sharing data from Collibra on an organization’s data portal, providing self-service access for both data specialists and non-technical users, enabling them to easily discover and consume data through Opendatasoft’s intuitive interface, without requiring technical skills. As data imports occur automatically and unidirectionally from Collibra to Opendatasoft, the connector ensures strict adherence to established governance standards within Collibra, providing a single source of truth.

“At Opendatasoft our mission is to accelerate data democratization by making data assets easily available to all through our Data Portal Solution,” said David Thoumas, CTO and Co-founder of Opendatasoft. “Our new integration with Collibra increases seamless access to data while ensuring compliance with an organization’s data governance processes, building trust in data and unlocking greater business value.”

The Opendatasoft platform integrates seamlessly with every organization’s technology stack, regardless of the applications and services used on a daily basis to collect, store, or analyze its data. The new Collibra connector is one of the 80+ connectors available within Opendatasoft, enabling organizations to bring all of their data together in one place, and then use and share it internally and externally.

Collibra’s Data Intelligence Platform brings flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy to the world’s leading brands. With active metadata at its core, it delivers trusted data for every user, every use case and across every source.

Opendatasoft will demonstrate the new integration at Collibra’s Data Citizens 24 conference, being held between April 9-11, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

About Opendatasoft

Opendatasoft is the leader of data democratization. It provides a SaaS Data Portal solution allowing seamless self-service access to all of an organization's data assets. Opendatasoft empowers organizations to scale personalized data experiences in record time and it is the essential data management solution to decrease costs and improve efficiency, increase, and build new revenue streams, mitigate risks and manage crises. Opendatasoft enables data centricity, informing better decision-making at all levels and helping organizations to use data to fundamentally transform how they function and operate.

Opendatasoft serves 400 customers in 25 countries, powering more than 3,000 data portals. Based on this experience, we’ve developed a unique expertise in data management, which we use to provide our customers with premium services to help them deliver use cases that meet their specific needs.

Public and private organizations from all sectors democratize data in their ecosystem by making it usable at scale through internal or external data portals powered by Opendatasoft. They include large companies such as Schneider Electric, UK Power Networks, Bloomberg Associates, Veolia and Saint Gobain, governments and state departments, and major cities such as Paris, Vancouver, Long Beach, Leicester, Namur, and Eindhoven. Find out more at www.opendatasoft.com