Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Launches its Ultimate Summer Bucket List for Sri Lanka Resorts
EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer approaches, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is excited to introduce its summer campaign for travelers looking to experience the ultimate summer bucket list getaway in Sri Lanka through direct booking. With eight exquisite resorts located across the island; Cinnamon Bentota Beach, Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, Cinnamon Wild Yala, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, Cinnamon Citadel Kandy, Habarana Village by Cinnamon, Trinco Blu by Cinnamon and Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon, each provide a unique opportunity for guests to explore, discover, and indulge in the beauty and culture of Sri Lanka.
From the pristine beaches to the lush jungles, Sri Lanka beckons with promises of adventure, relaxation, and cultural immersion. With the exclusive summer holiday benefits, Guests can now enjoy the finest offerings of the Sri Lankan resorts with an enticing 3-night stay package. By booking directly, guests can unlock special benefits that elevate every moment of their stay– your gateway to a bucket list holiday filled with unforgettable experiences.
At Cinnamon Bentota Beach, tick off your bucket list as you glide through the enchanting mangroves along the Bentara River & Madu river, spotting migratory birds and water monitor lizards. For an underwater adventure, venture to Trinco Blu by Cinnamon and dive into the mesmerizing coral beds of Pigeon Island, where vibrant marine life awaits. Experience the thrill of spotting majestic elephants and wildlife on a safari jeep adventure at Cinnamon Wild Yala, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, and Habarana Village by Cinnamon, enhancing your Sri Lankan getaway with unforgettable moments of nature's beauty. After your exhilarating adventures, indulge in well-deserved relaxation with rejuvenating spa treatments and exquisite dining experiences.
As you plan your summer escape, let Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts be your guide to a journey of discovery and indulgence, helping you ticket the bucket list of your dream Sri Lankan summer vacation. Experience the magic of Sri Lanka with Sri Lanka Resorts of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts – where every moment is an adventure waiting to unfold.
For bookings and inquiries, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com and embark on your unforgettable journey today.
Dinali Ruhunuhewa
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
