Luxury Interior Design Goes Local: Kanika Design Expands Bay Area Services
Kanika Design is expanding its award-winning interior design services to all nine counties across the Bay Area, making high-quality design accessible to all.
With this expansion, we are one step closer to fulfilling our mission of making high-quality interior design accessible to all.”SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Bay Area residents looking to transform their living spaces can now take advantage of Kanika Design's award-winning interior design services. In a significant move to expand its reach, Kanika Design, a San Francisco Bay Area-based interior design firm, is expanding into five additional Bay Area counties.
Founded in 2008, Kanika Design has been reshaping the Bay Area interior design landscape by offering convenient and personalized design solutions. In a strategic move, they are now expanding their award-winning expertise to all nine counties across the Bay Area, including newly added Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Solano, and Sonoma.
Previously serving San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, and San Francisco counties, this expansion allows Kanika Design to reach even more clients who seek top-notch design expertise, making exceptional design accessible to all homeowners, regardless of location.
"We are dedicated to bringing exceptional design service to every corner of the Bay Area," says Kanika, founder and lead designer of Kanika Design. "With this expansion, we are one step closer to fulfilling our mission of making high-quality interior design accessible to all."
All Bay Area residents can now utilize their online interior design services for furnishing their spaces. This service ensures that high-quality design is accessible to everyone from the comfort of their homes. In addition to this, Kanika Design offers full home remodel services, which are available in select Bay Area cities. This expansion of services aims to meet a broader range of home design needs, catering to both small-scale furnishing projects and large-scale renovations.
In conclusion, residents of the Bay Area seeking a home refresh can now collaborate with Kanika Design to turn everyday spaces into extraordinary living experiences. For more information, please visit their website or contact them directly.
About Kanika Design:
Founded in 2008, Kanika Design is a full-service interior design firm specializing in creating stunning homes from concept to completion. Through the years, Kanika Design has earned a reputation for its daring and distinctive designs and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service to its clients. As a top-rated interior design firm in the vibrant San Francisco Bay Area, we prioritize design, personalization, functionality, and attention to detail to create wow spaces that are a true reflection of our clients.
