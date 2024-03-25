Presentation of a bronze image with the face of the Leader of the Nation to the Head of State

TAJIKISTAN, March 25 - On March 25, Sayyid Umari Masum, a famous Tajik artist and sculptor, who lives and works in Germany, personally presented to the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, one of the products of his great art - a bronze image of the face of the Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon.

This talented Tajik artist, who has been living and working in Germany and other European countries for many years, has embodied the images of many politicians and famous personalities of the world with busts, statues and other beautiful works, and recently decided on his own initiative to create and personally present the sculpture of the Leader of the Tajik nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon.

As Sayyid Umari Masum himself said, for many years he dreamed of serving Tajikistan and the cultural people of Tajikistan with his art, and today, during a conversation with the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, expressed his views on working and creating in Tajikistan, and voiced his readiness to start cooperation.