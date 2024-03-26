School holiday Pilot training programs take flight with young aspiring aviators in Perth
Electric aviation is for all ages, 9yo Jaiden Manning soars over Rockingham, Western Australia as he prepares to be a future pilot in the electric aircraft revolution
Electric aircraft pilot training is helping future-focused student pilots build skills and confidence in the latest electric aircraft
Electric aviation is already making a meaningful change to traditional aviation practices, shifting Ab-Initio pilot training to modern, safer, more ESG-friendly aircraft”PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the school holidays approach, many students are looking for ways to make the most of their time off. For those interested in aviation, FlyOnE Sustainable Aviation has tailored new programs specifically designed for students during the school break. The Electric Aircraft Pilot Training flight schools in Perth that utilise the FlyOnE Electric Aircraft fleet, are offering a range of exciting programs for students to learn and experience the world of electric aviation and the future of personal and commercial flight.
FlyOnE Sustainable is a leading operator in the field of electric aviation, connecting training and education organisation to electric aircraft solutions for aspiring pilots. With the rise of electric aircraft, High Schools with Aviation programs have recognised the need to introduce students to this emerging technology. The school holiday programs curated by FlyOnE are a perfect opportunity for students to get a taste of what it takes to become an electric pilot.
The program will include hands-on training in electric aircraft, classroom instruction on the principles of electric aviation, and interactive workshops with industry professionals. Students will also take part in in-air training flights and experience the thrill of flying an electric aircraft. The program is open to students of all ages and does not require any prior aviation experience. It is a unique opportunity for students to learn about the future of aviation and potentially spark an interest in pursuing a career in this field.
Western Australian High Schools that have already been actively involved in these programs as a part of their Aviation Training Curriculum or as an extra-curricular aviation career outreach program include Aquinas College, Melville Senior High School and Kent St Senior High School.
FlyOnE is excited to offer these programs during the school holidays and hopes to inspire the next generation of electric pilots. Interested students can sign up for the program by contacting FlyOnE directly. With limited spots available, it is recommended to secure a spot early. For more information on the program and the Electric Pilot Training School, please visit the website at https://flyone.com.au/skycademy/schoolprograms/ or contact the bookings co-ordinator at elevate@flyone.com.au
The FlyOnE Sustainable Aviation school holiday program is a fantastic opportunity for students to learn, explore, and experience the world of electric aviation. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity and sign up today!
