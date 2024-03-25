25 March 2024

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan paid tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack in Krasnogorsk

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, on Sunday, March 24, 2024, on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, visited the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Ashgabat, where mourning events are being held in connection with the terrorist attack in the Krasnogorsk Crocus City Hall in Moscow, which resulted in numerous casualties and injuries.

In the reception hall of the embassy, R.Meredov, after writing in the book of condolences, approached a memorial table decorated with a photograph with the inscription “Moscow. “Crocus City Hall” 22/03/2024” and laid flowers.

On this day, the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan and many other citizens of the country also left their condolences in the book.