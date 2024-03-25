25 March 2024

476

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the work of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union

During the period of March 23-24 of this year, the delegation of Turkmenistan led by the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan D.Gulmanova, in order to participate in the work of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), carried out a working visit to Geneva, Swiss Confederation.

As part of the visit on March 23, 2024, the delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, segments of which were devoted to the prospects of gender policy and the role of women peacemakers contributing to sustainable peace.

Speaking at the Forum, the Head of the delegation of Turkmenistan noted the events being carried out in Turkmenistan in cooperation with the UN and other authoritative international structures, which have a positive impact on the effectiveness of activities to ensure gender equality and empower women.

Separately noted was the ongoing National Action Plan to ensure gender equality in Turkmenistan for the period 2021–2025.

On the same day, a meeting was organized between the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Tulia Akson.

Thanking for the invitation and the opportunity to take part in such an important event, the Turkmen side especially noted its commitment to further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

In turn, the President of the IPU highly appreciated the activity of women parliamentarians of Turkmenistan in the national parliament and in the international arena.

Taking into account that the President of the IPU is also a representative of the Tanzanian Parliament, interest was also expressed in developing cooperation with Turkmenistan on a bilateral basis.

In this context, the Turkmen side announced its readiness to meet the relevant Tanzanian delegation in Turkmenistan.

On March 24, 2024, the delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the meeting of the IPU Assembly, in which delegations from various countries of the world were represented, including more than 55 at the level of heads of national parliaments.

In its statement, the delegation of Turkmenistan focused on practical initiatives to strengthen peace and trust promoted by the country at the global and regional levels, including through inter-parliamentary diplomacy.

In this context, it was noted that the resolution initiated by Turkmenistan to declare “2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust” was adopted recently during the 63rd plenary meeting of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, which became another clear evidence of support from the world community for our peace-loving policy countries.

It was also noted about the regional conference planned for this year, organized jointly with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and an invitation was voiced to take an active part in the work of this event.

In the afternoon, the delegation of Turkmenistan met with the Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong.

During the meeting, the parties noted the importance of such international events, during which participating countries, in particular legislative bodies, are given the opportunity to synchronize their activities in responding to modern challenges.

Regarding the interaction between the IPU and Turkmenistan, interest was expressed in holding joint events. The possibility of representation of Turkmenistan in the governing bodies of the Organization was separately discussed.

During the visit, members of the delegation of Turkmenistan also took part in the Forum of Young Parliamentarians and familiarized the event participants with the activities in our country in the field of youth policy.