FinTech Leader Cashinvoice partners with AccuKnox to implement Zero Trust Security, Compliance and Governance
We are excited to collaborate with AccuKnox, a pioneer in Zero Trust Security, to develop the Zero Trust Cloud Security and advance towards achieving these critical objectives”BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccuKnox, Inc., announced that FinTech Leader, Cashinvoice has chosen its Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) to achieve comprehensive security, governance, and compliance.
— Shrinivas Kasar Co-Founder & COO, Cashinvoice
Cashinvoice empowers businesses to unlock their true potential and achieve long-term growth by providing innovative supply chain finance solutions. The platform digitizes the way businesses pay and get payments by simplifying and enhancing supply chain operations and offering comprehensive payable and receivable management solutions. Cashinvoice’s advanced technology/digital platform eliminates the traditional roadblocks of scalability and cost, allowing businesses of all sizes to thrive and succeed.
AccuKnox delivers Zero Trust Cloud Security that secures “Build to Runtime.” AccuKnox is an integrated platform that is made up of the following modules:
CSPM/KSPM (Cloud/Kubernetes Security Posture Management) - Static Security
CWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform) - Runtime Security & Container Image scanning
ASPM (Application Security Posture Management)
KIEM (Kubernetes Identity and Entitlement Management)
GRC (Governance Risk and Compliance) - Continuous Compliance with a variety of regulatory standards such as SOC2, STIG, PCI, HIPAA, CIS, MITRE, NIST,
AskADA - AI-LLM powered conversational co-pilot to aid Security Analysts
Enterprise Integration - with security eco-system tools like EDR, SIEM, SOAR, Ticketing, Messaging, ServiceDesk platforms
AccuKnox is a core contributor to the CNCF OpenSource project, KubeArmor, which delivers in-line runtime security instead of post-attack mitigation from other vendors. This security is particularly important to thwart Zero Day attacks such as:
Credential Store/Secret vault attacks
Crypto Hacking attacks
Ransomware, etc.
AccuKnox offers the following unique differentiators:
Support for all Public and Private Clouds
Ability to secure modern assets (Kubernetes, Infrastructure As Code [IAC]) and traditional assets (Virtual Machines)
Delivery of in-line security [as opposed to post-attack mitigation], provides Zero Trust security by design, and hence can thwart Zero Day attacks
Application, Network Firewalling, Micro-segmentation, Hardening
Agentless security and industry standard [Extended Berkeley Packet Filter - eBPF and Linux Security Module - LSM based] run-time security
AI-LLM powered conversational co-pilot interface
Powered by the leading CNCF OpenSource project, KubeArmor, which has achieved 750,000+ downloads and 1,200+ GitHub stars
Supporting Quotes
“We are thrilled to partner with a FinTech innovator and leader like Cashinvoice. Their vision of Zero Trust Security, DevSecOps, Compliance and Governance concurs with our views. We look forward to a great partnership with Cashinvoice,” Raj Panchapakesan, Global Head, Partnerships & Business Development.
“Cashinvoice is committed to delivering comprehensive security, compliance, and governance for all of its stakeholders. We are excited to collaborate with AccuKnox, a pioneer in Zero Trust Security, to develop the Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) and advance towards achieving these critical objectives,” Shrinivas Kasar Co-Founder & COO, Cashinvoice.
About AccuKnox
AccuKnox provides a Zero Trust CNAPP Security platform that secures Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Edge/IoT & 5G assets. AccuKnox is funded by leading Cyber Security Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab, and Seedop. AccuKnox was formed in partnership with SRI International (previously Stanford Research Institute) and has seminal patents on different aspects of Zero Trust security. https://www.accuknox.com/
About Cashinvoice
Cashinvoice serves as a digital marketplace facilitating customized supply chain finance solutions to buyers and suppliers of large corporates. By harnessing technology, the platform connects financial institutions, large businesses, and their MSME supply chain partners, providing them with embedded lending products to help them enhance their growth and scalability. It optimizes working cash flows efficiently through digitization of invoices and leveraging supply chain finance to incentivize payables and receivables. The platform seamlessly integrates with corporates to access verified invoices, employs risk assessment algorithms to dynamically price invoice discounts, and enables digital processing of loans against invoices by lenders. https://www.cashinvoice.in
