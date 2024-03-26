Healthy Horizons’ Third Parent & Baby Award from LUXlife Magazine, Solidifying Its Leadership in Breastfeeding Support
Healthy Horizons secures third consecutive Parent & Baby Award from LUXlife Magazine, solidifying its commitment to breastfeeding families.
Our mission is to empower parents to reach their chest/breastfeeding goals, and this recognition validates our unwavering commitment.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers & Corporate Lactation Programs is thrilled to announce its recognition as the Most Empowering Breastfeeding Support Enterprise 2023 - California in the prestigious Parent and Baby Awards. The award acknowledges Healthy Horizons' dedication to providing exceptional resources and support to chest/breastfeeding families. This third consecutive recognition by LuxLife Parent & Baby underscores Healthy Horizons' unwavering commitment and industry-leading expertise in chest/breastfeeding support.
— Sheila Janakos
"We are honored to receive this award," said Sheila Janakos, CEO of Healthy Horizons. "Our mission is to empower parents to reach their chest/breastfeeding goals, and this recognition validates our unwavering commitment."
The Parent and Baby Awards celebrate outstanding products, services, and professionals within the family-focused industry. Winners are selected for their innovation, dedication to quality, and transformative impact on parents and children.
Healthy Horizons provides a comprehensive suite of lactation and new parent support services, including:
-Corporate lactation programs: Helping businesses create supportive environments for chest/breastfeeding employees and new parents.
-Lactation consulting: Offering personalized guidance and support to breastfeeding families.
-Breast pump sales: Providing a wide range of top-quality breast pumps.
-And more!
To learn more about Healthy Horizons' award-winning breastfeeding support, please visit https://www.healthyhorizons.com.
About Healthy Horizons
Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, CA, Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services is a first-to-market, industry leader supporting companies in the creation of new parent benefit programs and workplace lactation rooms. The Healthy Horizons client list features forward-thinking, employee-centric corporations including Ford Motor Company, PayPal, Amgen, and other Fortune 100 companies, as well as mid-sized companies and startups across the U.S. and Canada. With lactation rooms in more than 125 North American cities, Healthy Horizons has positively impacted more than 2 million employees, women, parents, and children over their 30 years in business. A woman-owned, women-run business, Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Jankos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, recognized by the U.S. Congress for making a significant impact on the health of our infants, and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS a mechanical and systems engineer who previously worked in the aerospace industry. Visit HealthyHorizons.com to learn more about Healthy Horizons’ commitment to innovation, education, and social good.
Cassi Janakos
Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services
pr@hh-bc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
TikTok
Other