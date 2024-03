Healthy Horizons’ Third Parent & Baby Award from LUXlife Magazine, Solidifying Its Leadership in Breastfeeding Support

Healthy Horizons

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthy Horizons Breastfeeding Centers & Corporate Lactation Programs is thrilled to announce its recognition as the Most Empowering Breastfeeding Support Enterprise 2023 - California in the prestigious Parent and Baby Awards. The award acknowledges Healthy Horizons' dedication to providing exceptional resources and support to chest/breastfeeding families. This third consecutive recognition by LuxLife Parent & Baby underscores Healthy Horizons' unwavering commitment and industry-leading expertise in chest/breastfeeding support."We are honored to receive this award," said Sheila Janakos, CEO of Healthy Horizons. "Our mission is to empower parents to reach their chest/breastfeeding goals, and this recognition validates our unwavering commitment."The Parent and Baby Awards celebrate outstanding products, services, and professionals within the family-focused industry. Winners are selected for their innovation, dedication to quality, and transformative impact on parents and children.Healthy Horizons provides a comprehensive suite of lactation and new parent support services, including: Corporate lactation programs: Helping businesses create supportive environments for chest/breastfeeding employees and new parents. Lactation consulting : Offering personalized guidance and support to breastfeeding families.-Breast pump sales: Providing a wide range of top-quality breast pumps.-And more!To learn more about Healthy Horizons' award-winning breastfeeding support, please visit https://www.healthyhorizons.com About Healthy HorizonsBased in the San Francisco Bay Area, CA, Healthy Horizons Corporate Lactation Services is a first-to-market, industry leader supporting companies in the creation of new parent benefit programs and workplace lactation rooms. The Healthy Horizons client list features forward-thinking, employee-centric corporations including Ford Motor Company, PayPal, Amgen, and other Fortune 100 companies, as well as mid-sized companies and startups across the U.S. and Canada. With lactation rooms in more than 125 North American cities, Healthy Horizons has positively impacted more than 2 million employees, women, parents, and children over their 30 years in business. A woman-owned, women-run business, Healthy Horizons was founded by Sheila Dukas-Jankos, MPH, IBCLC, LE, RLC, recognized by the U.S. Congress for making a significant impact on the health of our infants, and her daughter, Cassi Janakos, MS a mechanical and systems engineer who previously worked in the aerospace industry. Visit HealthyHorizons.com to learn more about Healthy Horizons’ commitment to innovation, education, and social good.