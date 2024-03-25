Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, March 25, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 25, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:08 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Pashinski.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1030      To Appropriations

HB 1371      To Appropriations

HB 1549      To Appropriations

HB 1842      To Appropriations

HB 1869      To Appropriations

 

SB 379         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HR 349        Health

HR 350        Finance

HR 351        Education

          

HB 1769      Judiciary        

HB 2143      Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2144      State Government

HB 2145      Health

HB 2146      Children And Youth

HB 2147      Local Government

HB 2148      Housing And Community Development

HB 2149      Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2150      Liquor Control

HB 2151      Education

HB 2152      Education

HB 2153      Labor And Industry

HB 2154      Education

HB 2155      Education

HB 2156      Judiciary

HB 2157      Judiciary

HB 2158      Judiciary

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 327        From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 331        From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

 

HB 1434      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1446      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1553      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1665      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1762      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1956      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 660         From Insurance as Amended

HB 1512      From Insurance as Amended

HB 1664      From Insurance as Amended

HB 2096      From Insurance as Committed

HB 1371      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 45           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 55           From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 657

HB 777

HB 1443

HB 1678

HB 1819

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 281

A Resolution designating March 25, 2024, as "Greek Independence Day" in Pennsylvania.

200-1

 

 

 

 

Motion for Immediate Consideration of HR 347 (Watro)

201-0

HR 347

A Resolution recognizing March 25, 2024, as "National Medal of Honor Day" in Pennsylvania.

201-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, March 26, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

