Daily Session Report for Monday, March 25, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
March 25, 2024
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 4:08 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Pashinski.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
HB 1030 To Appropriations
HB 1371 To Appropriations
HB 1549 To Appropriations
HB 1842 To Appropriations
HB 1869 To Appropriations
SB 379 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HR 349 Health
HR 350 Finance
HR 351 Education
HB 1769 Judiciary
HB 2143 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2144 State Government
HB 2145 Health
HB 2146 Children And Youth
HB 2147 Local Government
HB 2148 Housing And Community Development
HB 2149 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2150 Liquor Control
HB 2151 Education
HB 2152 Education
HB 2153 Labor And Industry
HB 2154 Education
HB 2155 Education
HB 2156 Judiciary
HB 2157 Judiciary
HB 2158 Judiciary
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 327 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HR 331 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed
HB 1434 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1446 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1553 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1665 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1762 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1956 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 660 From Insurance as Amended
HB 1512 From Insurance as Amended
HB 1664 From Insurance as Amended
HB 2096 From Insurance as Committed
HB 1371 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 45 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 55 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 657
HB 777
HB 1443
HB 1678
HB 1819
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating March 25, 2024, as "Greek Independence Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
200-1
|
|
|
|
|
Motion for Immediate Consideration of HR 347 (Watro)
201-0
|
201-0
|
A Resolution recognizing March 25, 2024, as "National Medal of Honor Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.