Daily Session Report for Monday, March 25, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, March 25 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

March 25, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:08 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Pashinski.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

Bills Recommitted

HB 1030 To Appropriations

HB 1371 To Appropriations

HB 1549 To Appropriations

HB 1842 To Appropriations

HB 1869 To Appropriations

SB 379 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HR 349 Health

HR 350 Finance

HR 351 Education

HB 1769 Judiciary

HB 2143 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2144 State Government

HB 2145 Health

HB 2146 Children And Youth

HB 2147 Local Government

HB 2148 Housing And Community Development

HB 2149 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2150 Liquor Control

HB 2151 Education

HB 2152 Education

HB 2153 Labor And Industry

HB 2154 Education

HB 2155 Education

HB 2156 Judiciary

HB 2157 Judiciary

HB 2158 Judiciary

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 327 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HR 331 From Tourism and Economic and Recreational Development as Committed

HB 1434 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1446 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1553 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1665 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1762 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1956 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 660 From Insurance as Amended

HB 1512 From Insurance as Amended

HB 1664 From Insurance as Amended

HB 2096 From Insurance as Committed

HB 1371 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 45 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 55 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 657

HB 777

HB 1443

HB 1678

HB 1819

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 281 A Resolution designating March 25, 2024, as "Greek Independence Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-1 Motion for Immediate Consideration of HR 347 (Watro) 201-0 HR 347 A Resolution recognizing March 25, 2024, as "National Medal of Honor Day" in Pennsylvania. 201-0

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.