Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,425 in the last 365 days.

HRU Mortgage Investment Corp Launches Investment Product Blending Financial Prosperity with Health and Wellness Benefits

ONTARIO, CANADA, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. is excited to unveil a pioneering investment product that harmonizes financial prosperity with health and wellness benefits. In a strategic collaboration with GMS, Medcan, and a selection of esteemed insurance companies, HRU introduces a distinctive bundled investment solution designed to nurture both the fiscal and physical well-being of investors.

This innovative product is founded on the conviction that investment should extend beyond monetary gains to encompass overall life quality enhancements. It offers investors comprehensive health coverage and access to premier health and wellness services, alongside the potential for accelerated investment growth through a life insurance component. This approach ensures that investors can enjoy peace of mind and financial security, acknowledging the paramount importance of health in wealth creation.

"Recognizing that an investor's most valuable asset is their health, this bespoke offering has been crafted to secure their financial future while empowering them to take proactive steps towards their health and wellness,” said Michael Xia, Chief Investment Officer at HRU Mortgage Investment Corp.

Furthermore, HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. is broadening its portfolio to include Shariah-compliant saving and borrowing options. By actively engaging with banks and financial institutions, the company is dedicated to delivering financial products that accommodate the ethical, legal, and religious preferences of investors interested in Shariah-compliant avenues.

This development signifies HRU Mortgage Investment Corp.'s commitment to innovation and inclusivity, aiming to revolutionize the investment landscape. By melding financial growth prospects with health benefits, the company is reimagining investment for a comprehensive approach to future security.

Learn more about HRU’s new investment offerings at www.hrumic.com.

About HRU Mortgage Investment Corporation
HRU Mortgage Investment Corp., a subsidiary of HRU Financials Ltd., is an alternative mortgage investment provider and lender established in Toronto in 2016. As one of Canada's exclusive non-bank lenders, the company manages a diversified mortgage portfolio in the Greater Toronto Area, the largest and most reliable housing market in Canada. The company prides itself on its mission to deliver the best possible return on investments for shareholders while delivering excellent customer service. For more information, visit www.hrumic.com.

###

Patrick Lam
HRU Mortgage Investment Corp.
+1 647-360-8996 x102
patrick.lam@hrufinancials.com

You just read:

HRU Mortgage Investment Corp Launches Investment Product Blending Financial Prosperity with Health and Wellness Benefits

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more