HRU Mortgage Investment Corp Launches Investment Product Blending Financial Prosperity with Health and Wellness Benefits
EINPresswire.com/ -- HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. is excited to unveil a pioneering investment product that harmonizes financial prosperity with health and wellness benefits. In a strategic collaboration with GMS, Medcan, and a selection of esteemed insurance companies, HRU introduces a distinctive bundled investment solution designed to nurture both the fiscal and physical well-being of investors.
This innovative product is founded on the conviction that investment should extend beyond monetary gains to encompass overall life quality enhancements. It offers investors comprehensive health coverage and access to premier health and wellness services, alongside the potential for accelerated investment growth through a life insurance component. This approach ensures that investors can enjoy peace of mind and financial security, acknowledging the paramount importance of health in wealth creation.
"Recognizing that an investor's most valuable asset is their health, this bespoke offering has been crafted to secure their financial future while empowering them to take proactive steps towards their health and wellness,” said Michael Xia, Chief Investment Officer at HRU Mortgage Investment Corp.
Furthermore, HRU Mortgage Investment Corp. is broadening its portfolio to include Shariah-compliant saving and borrowing options. By actively engaging with banks and financial institutions, the company is dedicated to delivering financial products that accommodate the ethical, legal, and religious preferences of investors interested in Shariah-compliant avenues.
This development signifies HRU Mortgage Investment Corp.'s commitment to innovation and inclusivity, aiming to revolutionize the investment landscape. By melding financial growth prospects with health benefits, the company is reimagining investment for a comprehensive approach to future security.
Learn more about HRU’s new investment offerings at www.hrumic.com.
About HRU Mortgage Investment Corporation
HRU Mortgage Investment Corp., a subsidiary of HRU Financials Ltd., is an alternative mortgage investment provider and lender established in Toronto in 2016. As one of Canada's exclusive non-bank lenders, the company manages a diversified mortgage portfolio in the Greater Toronto Area, the largest and most reliable housing market in Canada. The company prides itself on its mission to deliver the best possible return on investments for shareholders while delivering excellent customer service. For more information, visit www.hrumic.com.
###
Patrick Lam
###
Patrick Lam
HRU Mortgage Investment Corp.
+1 647-360-8996 x102
patrick.lam@hrufinancials.com