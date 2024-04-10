Austin Residents to Gain Greater Access to Mental Health Care with New Nora Mental Health Franchises
The fast-growing franchise will open five new locations across Austin to expand access to care
Our model is designed around making patients comfortable and ensuring they get the care they need in an environment that is warm, welcoming and supportive.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nora Mental Health has announced that it has signed a deal to open five franchises in Austin, Texas. The new units will provide greater access to mental health services in a state experiencing a crisis in access to care.
— Bridget Green, COO of Nora Mental Health
In 2023, Mental Health America ranked Texas last in the country for access to mental health care. The study measures access to insurance, access to treatment, quality and cost of insurance, access to special education and workforce availability. Nora Mental Health aims to change those trends in the state by opening five new locations in Austin. Now, residents across the Austin area will gain easier access to services for a wide range of mental health services at any stage in their lives.
“Texas is currently facing a crisis when it comes to accessing mental health care. Our presence in multiple clinics across Austin will help alleviate burdens on current providers while giving those suffering better access to high-quality care that can help them heal and become the best and happiest versions of themselves,” said Dr. Cullen Hardy, Founder and CEO of Nora Mental Health.
Nora Mental Health also seeks to destigmatize mental health care by creating a positive, welcoming environment that nurtures the whole person and offering fast access to care, breaking down barriers to treatment. The Austin clinics will also offer comprehensive support to clinic owners through its franchise system, including training, infrastructure, and 24-hour live call center assistance. By removing these tasks, clinic staff can focus on quality care and improving patient outcomes.
“Patient care is always top-of-mind in everything we do at Nora,” said Bridget Green, COO of Nora Mental Health. “Our model is designed around making patients comfortable and ensuring they get the care they need in an environment that is warm, welcoming and supportive.”
For more information, visit https://noramentalhealth.com/franchise/.
* Mental Health America. (2023). Ranking the states. Retrieved from https://mhanational.org/issues/2023/ranking-states
# # #
Debra Koerner
Nora Mental Health
+1 (269) 457-5159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube