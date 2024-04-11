Nora Mental Health Closes Gaps in Mental Health Care with Three New Facilities in Boca Raton
The mental health clinic will elevate access and standards of care in Florida, which ranks first nationally in adults with mental illness
These new facilities will allow us to extend our outreach to the community and provide needed mental health services to assist Floridians struggling with stress, anxiety, drug use and more.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nora Mental Health continues its trajectory toward becoming a frontrunner in the mental health industry by opening three new franchises in Boca Raton, Florida. The new clinics will serve Florida residents grappling with mental health challenges, harnessing Nora Mental Health's empathetic, innovative approach to effect positive change statewide.
— Dr. Cullen Hardy, Founder and CEO of Nora Mental Health
Amidst the escalating demand for mental health support nationwide, Florida ranks 1st in the nation for the number of adults with any mental illness. Yet the state ranks 46th in access to care, leaving many vulnerable and struggling to overcome serious challenges on their own.
"We are thrilled to welcome Boca Raton to the Nora Mental Health fold. These new facilities will allow us to extend our outreach to the community and provide needed mental health services to assist Floridians struggling with stress, anxiety, drug use and more. These clinics will improve access to premium mental health services for people of all ages and lifestyles across the Boca Raton region," said Dr. Cullen Hardy, Founder and CEO of Nora Mental Health.
Bridget Green, Nora Mental Health's COO, applauded the expansion into Boca Raton: "Nora's introduction into the Boca Raton market demonstrates our fervent commitment to mental health advocacy and will serve as a catalyst for building greater capacity to impact countless lives in distress."
Renowned for its streamlined operational framework and tailored support system, a Nora Mental Health franchise stands out as a beacon of opportunity in the burgeoning mental health landscape. As Nora Mental Health embarks on its journey of growth, communities stand to benefit, and families stand to thrive.
For more information, visit https://noramentalhealth.com/franchise/.
