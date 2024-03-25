Governor Pritzker Announces Resignation of Prisoner Review Board Chair Donald Shelton

ILLINOIS, March 25 - Chicago—Governor JB Pritzker today announced the resignation of Prisoner Review Board (PRB) chair Donald Shelton. Shelton had served on the PRB since September of 2012, joining the board after a lengthy career with the Champaign Police Department.





"Donald Shelton served the state of Illinois in his role with the PRB for over a decade, providing a model of dedication to public service," said Governor JB Pritzker. "During his time with the Champaign Police Department and with the PRB he worked diligently to keep Illinoisans safe and uphold our justice system, and I thank him for his service."





The PRB is an independent, bipartisan body comprised of members appointed by the Governor. The Governor will be working closely with the General Assembly to address vacancies on the PRB and will be conducting a thorough search for qualified candidates over the coming weeks.



