Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) Spearheads Preparations for South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) 2024

As the countdown to the highly anticipated South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) 2024 continues, the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) has intensified efforts by convening strategic meetings with key stakeholders at the end of February in Nadi. The aim is to ensure meticulous planning and coordination for the event slated to take place from May 4th to 5th, 2024.

SPTO has embarked on a series of crucial meetings with industry stakeholders. The objective is to fine-tune arrangements and guarantee the success of this highly anticipated tourism showcase scheduled for May 4th-5th, 2024.

A key focus of the discussions was the accommodation arrangements for SPTE buyers. The Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort Golden Ballroom is the primary venue for SPTE activities.

Moreover, the SPTO team also discussed with Encore Event Technologies and Vou Dance to finalise a vibrant Pacific Nesian theme. This theme aims to celebrate the rich diversity of Melanesian, Polynesian, and Micronesian cultures, promising an immersive experience for attendees.

In addition to venue preparations, the SPTO team conducted a comprehensive site inspection of conference facilities at the Novotel Nadi to facilitate arrangements for hybrid workshops pre SPTE 2024, ensuring seamless participation for remote attendees.

SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker emphasized the growing anticipation as the event draws near; stakeholders are increasingly eager to showcase the vibrant tourism offerings of the Pacific region.

“As we approach the commencement of SPTE 2024, the excitement continues to build for an event that promises to highlight the diverse and captivating tourism experiences across the Pacific. Our stakeholders are fully committed to delivering a world-class experience that fosters collaboration and propels tourism growth across the Pacific region,” Mr Cocker said.