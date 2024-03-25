Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) meets inbound tour stakeholders ahead of SPTE

The South Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) met with inbound tour operators and transfer stakeholders in Nadi ahead of the South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE).

Rosie Holidays Group General Manager Eroni Puamau emphasised diversifying distribution channels to uphold robust visitor numbers. He stressed the criticalness of leveraging a spectrum of online travel agencies (OTAs), wholesalers, travel agents, and outbound operators.

And the significance of SPTE in facilitating robust connections between buyers and sellers, nurturing partnerships, and propelling regional tourism growth.

TEWAKA Managing Director James Sowane highlighted the importance of stringent buyer screening processes to ensure quality engagements at SPTE 2024. Additionally, he advocated for a strategic budgeting approach, leveraging historical performance data to drive informed projections.

SPTO Chief Executive Officer Christopher Cocker mentioned that the meetings witnessed a collaborative ethos and insightful deliberations, highlighting the industry’s resilience and dedication to navigating evolving challenges.

“As preparations for SPTE continue, stakeholders remain steadfast in their commitment to propelling sustainable tourism growth across the Blue Pacific region,” Mr Cocker said.